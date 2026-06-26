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PR Newswire
26.06.2026 17:30 Uhr
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Autonomous Delivery Firm Neolix Expands European Presence as Retailers Fight Urban Logistics Costs

Building a Long-Term Presence in Europe

Neolix's European expansion strategy is built on localization, compliance, and partnership development.

The company holds German TÜV Rheinland certification and European E-MARK compliance, providing a foundation for commercial engagement across multiple European markets. Neolix has also established partner networks spanning Germany, Portugal, Denmark, France, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and Belgium.

To support enterprise customers' compliance requirements, the company works with global cloud infrastructure providers to comply with market-specific data residency and data governance requirements.

Earlier this year, Neolix announced a strategic alliance with Caetano Mobility, part of Portugal's Salvador Caetano Group, combining Neolix's autonomous logistics capabilities with the group's regional engineering expertise and mobility ecosystem.

"Europe has built some of the world's most advanced passenger mobility systems," Zhao said. "We believe the next opportunity lies in building equally intelligent infrastructure for moving goods."

At both CGF and EUROBIKE, the industry conversation has moved beyond whether autonomous delivery is technically feasible. The questions now are about deployment timelines, compliance, and unit economics.

For Neolix, the next phase of growth in Europe will focus on translating large-scale commercial experience into localized deployment programs with regional partners, adapting operational models to local infrastructure and regulatory environments while building the on-the-ground capability that large-scale deployment requires.

About Neolix

Neolix is a global leader in L4 autonomous logistics, with more than 21,000 proprietary RoboVans deployed across 300+ cities in 15+ countries and more than 170 million autonomous kilometers logged. Operating one of the world's largest commercial autonomous delivery fleets, Neolix is bringing physical AI into the infrastructure of everyday retail and logistics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autonomous-delivery-firm-neolix-expands-european-presence-as-retailers-fight-urban-logistics-costs-302812024.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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