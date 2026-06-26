EQS-News: Rainbow World Group / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Rainbow World Group announces that its subsidiary Rainbow Images is about to commence legal proceedings to enforce image-rights and intellectual-property agreements related to footballer Yan Diomande



26.06.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

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The company says the contractual image-rights and intellectual-property agreements underpinning several years of investment in Diomande's development have not been honoured; it highlights the broader stakes for investment in African football

LONDON, United Kingdom, 26 June, 2026/APO Group/ -- Rainbow World Group ("Rainbow") ( https://RainbowWorldGroup.com/ ) today announced that Rainbow Images, a subsidiary of Rainbow World Group, is about to commence legal proceedings to enforce its image rights and related intellectual-property agreements concerning footballer Yan Diomande, following what the company describes as a failure to honour the commercial terms agreed during his development. Rainbow makes clear that the dispute concerns image rights and intellectual property specifically - not any question of representation or agency, nor Diomande's playing career, which the company continues to support. Rainbow says it was a commercial partner of the player and played a central role in his identification, education and exposure. Years of Investment Behind a Rapid Rise Diomande's emergence as one of European football's most closely watched young players has been widely covered in recent months. What has been far less reported, Rainbow says, is the work that came before it: the company identified Diomande several years before his rise and committed substantial financial, operational and personal resources to his development. According to Rainbow, that support included funding key stages of his progression, managing his international travel and visa processes, supporting his educational and footballing pathway from Côte d'Ivoire onward, and arranging training with clubs including Chelsea FC, Crystal Palace FC, Newcastle United FC, Olympiacos FC and CD Leganés at various stages of his career. "None of this happened by chance," the company said. "It is the result of several years of planning, investment and commercial risk - the kind of work required to build a professional athlete long before the market recognises his value." A Dispute Centred on Image Rights and Intellectual Property Rainbow states that, at the time of its investment, it entered into commercial agreements governing image rights and associated intellectual property specifically, distinct from any agency or representation arrangement. Those agreements were designed to ensure that the company could share in the commercial value it had helped create should Diomande achieve professional success. The company considers that these image-rights and intellectual-property agreements remain valid and enforceable, and that it will seek their recognition and enforcement before the courts. "These proceedings are not intended to prevent Yan Diomande from pursuing his football career, nor to interfere with his professional opportunities," the company said. "We remain proud of the role we played in his development and wish him continued success on the field. This is solely about enforcing image-rights and intellectual-property agreements we believe remain valid and enforceable. Nothing more." A Broader Test for African Football Rainbow regards this dispute as going beyond the contract of a single player. In the company's view, the matter raises questions of contractual certainty, image-rights protection and corporate governance in football and, more specifically, whether Africa can continue to attract long-term investment in player development. "For African football to attract serious, long-term investment, there must be confidence that image-rights and intellectual-property agreements will be honoured," the company said. "Sustainable player development depends not only on the ability to identify talent, but on a culture that respects commercial commitments and the rule of law." Proceeding Through the Courts Rainbow says the case will be filed before the High Court in London and in the British Virgin Islands. Rainbow states it has assembled extensive contemporaneous records, compiled throughout its support of Diomande, documenting its investment in and support of the player's career, including the image-rights and intellectual-property agreements at issue. That evidence will be presented through the judicial process, in accordance with the applicable rules of evidence. Yan Diomande and his legal representatives have been formally notified of the proceedings Rainbow is about to commence. "Rainbow's objective is the recognition and enforcement of the agreements it believes remain valid and enforceable, and it will pursue that through the appropriate legal channels," the company said. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rainbow World Group.

Media Contact

Rainbow World Group

info@rainbow-sports.com



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