Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - List of directors and their roles and functions
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces List of directors and their roles and functions.
For details, please visit: https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1873986/7940a7b6fec64aca84244778e7ca4d01.pdf?id=OA2741090&token=eyJhbGciOiJkaXIiLCJlbmMiOiJBMjU2R0NNIn0..NFEL3-yuYshQrp97.f7-QSlaFzLjv-pvI0vjqeN2bECg2qFve_9a3s3soVADBGEudzpb4N7UY9v6DqhgrzCueT6ynTdd2gsyTf2IWzFbPueg7GT1TmieVe86HoPFLEIip1iIe6u-bM6bexFuN9k0.eEduvxEl1WsiEZ_TKs90tg
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