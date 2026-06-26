Datang International Power Generation Company Ld - List of directors and their roles and functions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces List of directors and their roles and functions.

For details, please visit: https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1873986/7940a7b6fec64aca84244778e7ca4d01.pdf?id=OA2741090&token=eyJhbGciOiJkaXIiLCJlbmMiOiJBMjU2R0NNIn0..NFEL3-yuYshQrp97.f7-QSlaFzLjv-pvI0vjqeN2bECg2qFve_9a3s3soVADBGEudzpb4N7UY9v6DqhgrzCueT6ynTdd2gsyTf2IWzFbPueg7GT1TmieVe86HoPFLEIip1iIe6u-bM6bexFuN9k0.eEduvxEl1WsiEZ_TKs90tg