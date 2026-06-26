Brandon, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon has announced the addition of DentalVibe technology to the patient comfort options available at the practice. The device has been incorporated into the office's treatment protocols as part of the practice's ongoing focus on enhancing the patient experience.

DentalVibe is a handheld device that delivers gentle vibration during injections as part of dental treatment. The technology has been added as an option for individuals who may experience anxiety about needles or dental treatment. With the technology, the practice aims to provide an additional comfort measure for patients receiving procedures that require injections.





Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon Introduces DentalVibe Technology, Expanding Patient Comfort Options



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The implementation of DentalVibe represents a recent milestone for the practice's clinical team. Following its introduction, the device has been incorporated into existing workflows and is available for use during procedures involving local anesthetic injections, when appropriate.

According to the practice, the introduction of DentalVibe also reflects a broader effort to evaluate tools and techniques that may support patients throughout the treatment process. As patient expectations and dental technologies continue to evolve, Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry in Brandon periodically reviews new developments for potential integration into patient care.

"The DentalVibe is a great tool. It gently vibrates to give the brain something else to focus on, so many patients don't even notice the needle," said Dr. Fadi Raffoul, D.M.D., Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon.

Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon stated that it intends to continue reviewing technologies and treatment methods that align with the practice's goals for improving the treatment experience. Future enhancements will be considered based on factors such as patient needs, clinical practicality, and compatibility with existing standards of care.





Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon has announced the addition of DentalVibe technology to the patient comfort options available at the practice



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In addition to evaluating new technologies, the practice aims to provide patients with information about the treatment options available in the office. Discussions regarding available comfort measures may be included during consultations and treatment planning appointments so patients can make informed decisions about care.

For additional information about DentalVibe technology or to schedule a consultation, visit https://implantandcosmeticdentistry.com/sedation-dentistry-brandon-fl/.

About Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon

Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon is a dental practice located in Brandon, Florida. The practice provides family, implant, cosmetic, restorative, preventive, and sedation dentistry services and serves patients throughout Brandon and the surrounding Tampa Bay area. Family, Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry - Brandon continues to evaluate technologies and treatment approaches that support patient care, informed treatment planning, and patient comfort, including options intended to help address anxiety associated with dental treatment.

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Source: GetFeatured