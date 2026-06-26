Frost & Sullivan Identifies Digital Trust Platforms as the Next Growth Frontier in the Global eSignature Ecosystem

Growing AI-enabled fraud, evolving digital identity regulations, and increasing demand for high-assurance digital transactions are accelerating the shift from standalone eSignatures to integrated digital trust platforms

LONDON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Frost Radar: Digital Trust and eSignature Ecosystem, 2026, reveals that enterprises are increasingly moving beyond basic electronic signatures toward comprehensive digital trust platforms that integrate identity verification, cryptographic assurance, and long-term document integrity.

As organisations contend with sophisticated cyber threats, AI-generated fraud, and expanding regulatory requirements, digital trust has emerged as a strategic business imperative rather than simply a compliance requirement. The global digital trust and eSignature ecosystem is projected to generate $13.48 billion in revenue in 2026, reaching approximately $20.84 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

"The market is undergoing a fundamental transformation," said Riana Barnard, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Organisations are no longer evaluating electronic signatures as standalone workflow tools. Instead, they are investing in integrated digital trust platforms capable of verifying identities, protecting transaction integrity, ensuring long-term legal defensibility, and supporting increasingly complex regulatory requirements across global markets."

Frost & Sullivan identifies several transformative trends reshaping the market. As enterprises digitise increasingly complex workflows, demand is accelerating for end-to-end digital trust platforms that unify electronic signatures, identity verification, cryptographic assurance, and document integrity within a single interoperable architecture. Rather than focusing solely on the act of signing, organisations are seeking solutions that establish trust across the entire digital transaction lifecycle.

At the same time, the rapid proliferation of AI-generated fraud and synthetic identities is elevating the importance of robust identity verification, explainable AI, and resilient cryptographic frameworks capable of protecting high-value digital transactions.

Regulatory developments, including eIDAS 2.0 and the European Digital Identity Wallet framework, are further driving demand for trusted cross-border digital identity services, while growing awareness of post-quantum cybersecurity risks is encouraging organisations to embed cryptographic agility into long-term technology strategies.

As automation continues to expand, digital trust is also evolving beyond human users to encompass machine identities, software integrity, and autonomous business processes, reinforcing trust as foundational infrastructure for the digital economy.

"The Frost Radar confirms that sustainable advantage in digital trust will go to vendors that orchestrate identity, signature, and integrity as a coherent system," added Barnard.

"Providers that extend trust beyond the signature - embedding KYC, biometrics, reusable credentials, timestamps, seals, and long-term preservation into standard workflows - will outperform as enterprises standardise on high-assurance digital execution."

Selected from approximately 80-100 active vendors globally, the Frost Radar: Digital Trust and eSignature Ecosystem, 2026 evaluates 13 leading providers across both innovation and growth performance including Adobe, DigiCert, DocuSign, Dropbox, Entrust, Namirial, OneSpan, Scrive, Skribble, Thales, Tinexta InfoCert, Yousign, and Zoho, providing technology buyers with strategic guidance on the rapidly evolving digital trust landscape.

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