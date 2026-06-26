Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

For immediate release

26 June 2026

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 34,410 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 743.56 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 122,268,223; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 102,723,080.

The figure of 102,723,080 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732