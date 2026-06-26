Receives AI Governance Risk Excellence Award at OpenAI Partner Summit

Capco's UK AI Lab wins OpenAI Codex Hackathon

Global management and technology consultancy Capco, a Wipro company,has been recognized by OpenAI for both AI innovation and responsible AI leadership.

Capco received the AI Governance Risk Excellence Award at the recent OpenAI Partner Summit 2026 in San Francisco, highlighting Capco's ability to deliver enterprise-grade AI outcomes in highly regulated environments. The award recognizes Capco's expert advantage when helping financial services and energy organizations to scale AI with confidence, balancing innovation with strong governance to reduce risk, strengthen compliance and improve customer outcomes.

This award follows Capco winning the OpenAI Codex Hackathon, where its UK AI Lab competed against more than 30 teams and over 100 participants from across the OpenAI partner ecosystem. Capco's winning entry Sentra a consulting-led, AI-powered retail banking solution uses digital twin technology to identify vulnerable customers and recommend explainable next-best actions for frontline teams.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited, said, "Capco is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock the full value of AI through a consulting-led, AI-powered approach built on deep domain expertise, trust and customer focus. OpenAI's recognition is a strong validation of the responsible and scalable AI solutions we are building for clients and our own business. These honours mark another important step in accelerating our AI strategy with Wipro Intelligence and reinforce Capco's expert advantage in delivering AI-enabled advisory and scalable solutions that create lasting value."

Capco was an early OpenAI strategic partner, participating in its beta partner programme since 2025 and working closely with OpenAI on emerging enterprise capabilities. Together, these recognitions reinforce Capco's growing position within the OpenAI partner ecosystem. They demonstrate Capco's ability to innovate at the frontier of AI technology, while having the requisite expertise to deploy AI responsibly in complex regulatory environments.

About Capco

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global technology and management consultancy shaping change in the financial services and energy industries. For almost 30 years, we have been trusted to help our clients adapt, transform and create long-term value across capital markets, banking, payments, insurance, wealth and asset management, and the energy and utilities sectors. Our deep industry expertise, partnership mindset and award-winning Be Yourself At Work culture are amplified by our strengths in advisory, technology, data and AI innovation. We support our clients to establish clear priorities, connect vision to value, and deliver measurable impact when the stakes are highest. Expert-led, AI-infused, impact-focused wedo not just respond to change, we help shape it. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network part of the Wipro Intelligence suite underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro's beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro's growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tim Steele, Head of External Communications

tim.steele@capco.com



Wipro Media Relations media-relations@wipro.com