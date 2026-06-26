Plainfield, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Magical Smiles announced the integration of laser dentistry technology into its clinical services, enhancing treatment options for patients in Plainfield and surrounding areas. The new technology complements the clinic's existing tools, including Cone Beam imaging, digital X-rays, and intra-oral cameras, and will be applied selectively to procedures where precision and minimally invasive care are prioritized.





Magical Smiles Integrates Laser Dentistry to Enhance Treatment Options for Dental Implants and Soft Tissue Care



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The introduction of laser dentistry reflects the practice's continued focus on expanding treatment options while making procedures more comfortable for patients. The technology is being applied in select cases, including soft tissue management, gum contouring, treatment of oral lesions, and certain dental implant procedures. By precisely targeting only the area that requires attention, laser dentistry reduces impact on surrounding tissue, helps speed recovery, and can make treatments less intimidating for patients who experience dental anxiety.

Dr. Jyoti Puri, DDS, PhD, of Magical Smiles stated, "Laser technology allows us to provide many dental procedures with greater precision and patient comfort, helping us deliver high-quality care while supporting a more positive treatment experience."

The use of laser-assisted techniques is part of a wider shift in modern dentistry toward minimally invasive care and protecting as much healthy tooth and gum tissue as possible. This approach benefits both treatment results and the patient experience, helping to reduce bleeding, swelling, and tissue trauma during procedures. In addition, the technology can make treatment workflows more efficient, allowing procedures to be completed smoothly while maintaining the same high standard of care.





Magical Smiles has added laser dentistry to its range of treatments



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Magical Smiles continues to monitor advancements in dental technology, taking the time to understand how each advancement can fit into the clinic's daily practice. Every potential tool or technique is considered for how it might improve precision, streamline procedures, or support a more comfortable experience for patients. Bringing laser dentistry into the practice is part of this careful approach, helping to expand the range of treatments offered while keeping patient safety and comfort at the center of care.

For more information on the practice's range of services, visit Magical Smiles' website.

About Magical Smiles:

Magical Smiles is a dental practice serving patients of all ages in Plainfield, IL, and the surrounding communities. The practice provides comprehensive dental care, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry. The clinic incorporates advanced technology to support patient-centered care and maintains a focus on clinical precision and patient comfort.

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Source: GetFeatured