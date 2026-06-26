Concludes 2026 Cannes Lions sweeping three Agency of the Year accolades for Health with tonight's 'Independent Agency of the Year Health' honor

Klick Health made more Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity history today, becoming the first agency ever to win three of the Festival's top health agency trophies: "Healthcare Agency of the Year;" "Healthcare Network of the Year;" and "Independent Agency of the Year Health."

"The first time in history only happens once," said Klick Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. "This is an extraordinary moment for our people, our clients, and everyone who believes health creativity can do far more than win awards; it can change lives."

Klick CEO Lori Grant said, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized as Cannes Lions' first triple-crown health agency. This milestone belongs to every Klickster who brings rigor, heart, and invention to the work every day, and to the clients who trust us to help move their brands, businesses, and the industry forward."

The agency received 15 total honors for its work, including one Silver Lion each for its "867-5309" and "Infinite Saree" campaigns.

Klick created "867-5309" for Cancer Support Community's and Gilda's Club's by turning a pop culture earworm into a lifeline for cancer support. The number, made famous by Tommy Tutone's classic tune, pairs with area code 272 (or CSC) to connect callers to the organization's free national Helpline. Activated across radio, streaming, PR, and social, the campaign generated billions of earned media impressions and increased Helpline calls by 216 percent in just one week. The campaign was supported by Marina Maher Communications, Sonic Union, and Cory Dross/Farpoint Media.

Silver-Lion-winning "Infinite Saree" was created for women's safety and gender equality nonprofit Red Dot Foundation. It transforms India's most iconic symbol of womanhood into a four-kilometer living petition calling for the removal of the Marital Rape Exception in India's Penal Code. The campaign was produced in collaboration with INVNT, MediaMedic, TA2, and LightFarm.

Klick's Final Cannes Results:

Healthcare Agency of the Year

Healthcare Network of the Year

Independent Agency of the Year Health

HEALTH WELLNESS

SILVER Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Industry Craft: Art Direction

SHORTLIST Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising PR

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Health Wellness Non-Profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Direct

SHORTLIST Crash Patch The Snow League: Health Wellness Corporate Image Communication Healthcare Product Innovation

SHORTLIST Peak Exposure (Caroline Gleich) Melanoma Fund UK: Health Wellness Non-profit Health Education, Advocacy Fundraising Industry Craft Photography

ENTERTAINMENT LIONS FOR MUSIC

SILVER 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Entertainment Lions for Music Use of Licensed/Adapted Music

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Entertainment Lions for Music Social Behavior

INDUSTRY CRAFT

SHORTLIST Peak Exposure (Caroline Gleich) Melanoma Fund UK: Photography: Outdoor Standard

SHORTLIST Peak Exposure (Willie Munro) Melanoma Fund UK: Photography: Outdoor Standard

SHORTLIST Peak Exposure (Guy Jarvis) Melanoma Fund UK: Photography: Outdoor Standard

DESIGN

SHORTLIST Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Design Promotional Items/Promotional Printed Media

SHORTLIST Infinite Saree Red Dot Foundation: Design Design for Behavioral Change

PHARMA

SHORTLIST Chamuyo (Dinosaur) MSD Pharma: Unbranded Product or Service Promotion Use of Humor

MEDIA

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Media Social Behavior

AUDIO RADIO

SHORTLIST 867-5309 The Cancer Support Community: Audio Radio Use of Audio Radio as a Medium

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as technology and analytics consulting among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by nearly 250 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick was named Cannes Lions' 2026 Healthcare Agency and Healthcare Network of the Year, Campaign's inaugural Global Healthcare and Pharma Agency of the Year, Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year for the last four years, as well as 2025 London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health Pharma Agency of the Year. Last year, the company made history by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an 'Agency of the Year' by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, and Klick Ventures. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260626324963/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

For more information, please contact Klick PR at pr@klick.com or (416) 214-4977.