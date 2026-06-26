Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Tagebau oder Tiefsee-Bergbau: Für welchen Fußabdruck entscheidet sich die Welt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 21:38 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cambridge Global: Alex Kleyner on What Net Worth Numbers Miss About Real Financial Progress

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / There is a question that follows people across income levels: Am I doing well enough? The salary is solid. The savings account exists. And then, somewhere between a social media post and a dinner party, a number floats by. A peer's estimated net worth. A "by 35 you should have this much money" graphic. And suddenly, none of it feels like enough.

Alex Kleyner is the CEO and Co-Founder of National Debt Relief with close ties to Miami, Florida, and a leading voice on financial health and wealth metrics. He has seen this pattern play out at every point on the income spectrum. People in acute financial stress compare themselves to those who appear stable. People who appear stable compare themselves to those who appear wealthy. The benchmark never stops moving, which means the feeling of falling short never stops either.

"The comparison problem does not discriminate by income," Alex Kleyner says. "The throughline is not how much someone earns. It is the framework they use to decide whether they have made progress at all."

Think about two people looking at the same $500 month-end surplus. One sees breathing room - an emergency fund growing, a debt shrinking, a choice that wasn't available six months ago. The other sees inadequacy - a number that looks small next to someone else's investment portfolio on Instagram. Same $500. Completely different experience of it. The difference is not financial. It is the measuring stick.

"The same dynamic plays out further up the income ladder, just with different numbers," says Daniel Tilipman, Co-Founder of National Debt Relief.

A professional in their forties with a healthy income, paid-off mortgage, and growing retirement account might feel quietly unsettled after learning a colleague's net worth is twice their own, despite nothing about their actual financial position having changed. The discomfort is not a signal that something is wrong. It is a signal that the wrong comparison is being made.

"The problem with using net worth as a measuring stick against others is not that the number is inaccurate. It is that comparison, by its nature, is a race with no finish line," says Alex Kleyner. "Progress never quite registers because the goalpost is always somewhere else, usually held by someone whose full picture you cannot actually see."

What gets lost in that comparison is a more meaningful question: Does your financial structure actually support the life you are trying to live, not the life you are trying to project? Can you handle an unexpected expense without a crisis? Can you make a career decision from a position of clarity rather than desperation? A person who has worked through significant debt, built a financial cushion, and developed a clear picture of where their money goes each month has made real, compounding progress. Their net worth snapshot might look unremarkable next to someone else's, but their financial health is fundamentally more stable than it was before.

"Even if it feels like your progress is invisible to everyone but you," Alex Kleyner says, "it's building a habit that holds when tested that's important. The ones who stop measuring themselves against others tend to be the ones who actually get somewhere."

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell
media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: Cambridge Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alex-kleyner-on-what-net-worth-numbers-miss-about-real-financial-1183118

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.