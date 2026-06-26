Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - Trans Mountain Corporation ("Trans Mountain" or "the Company") today released its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report details sustainability progress on key environmental, social and governance priorities and highlights key achievements from the past year.

"2025 was an extraordinary year for Trans Mountain - one that underscored our purpose, our responsibility to Canadians and the critical role we play in connecting our country's resources to the world," said Mark Maki, Chief Executive, Trans Mountain. "For more than 72 years, Trans Mountain has safely and reliably moved oil and refined petroleum products to customers, and our sixth sustainability report highlights the progress we've made in a rapidly changing energy landscape."

Highlights from the 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Zero reportable pipeline spills

Reached more than 95,000 individuals through our Pipeline Safety Public Awareness program

Offset 43% (472,007 tonnes) of Expansion Project construction-related CO2 emissions, and remain on track to fully offset all construction emissions by 2026

Conducted more than 480 safety inspections

Enhanced marine safety in 2025 and invested in an advanced weather prediction tool with KOTUG Canada to enable more accurate tug deployment decisions, improving vessel transit safety in challenging conditions and helping protect the West Coast marine environment by reducing navigational risk

Donated more than $800,000 in financial and in-kind donations to organizations and community initiatives in the regions where we operate

Implemented the Reconciliation Action Plan, meeting or exceeding all 2025 targets in its first year

"In 2025, we recorded zero reportable pipeline spills and safely loaded our 400th vessel at the Westridge Marine Terminal since completing the Trans Mountain Expansion Project in May 2024," continued Maki. "These achievements demonstrate the effectiveness of the stringent standards we set for our operations and every ship calling at our terminal. Our work is grounded in the trust of employees, partners and the communities we operate in, and throughout 2025, we continued to strengthen these relationships by enhancing local engagement so community members could learn more about our operations and future plans."

The 2025 Sustainability Report outlines continued progress across environmental, social and governance priorities and reinforces Trans Mountain's commitment to transparency, responsible operations and continuous improvement.

Read more in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

About Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corporation (together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, "Trans Mountain") operates Canada's only pipeline system transporting oil products to the West Coast of Canada. Trans Mountain is a wholly owned entity of Canada TMP Finance Ltd., a subsidiary of Canada Development Investment Corporation (CDEV), the entity which holds the Government of Canada's investment in TMC. Trans Mountain has nominal capacity to deliver 890,000 barrels of petroleum products each day through a pipeline system of more than 1,180 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta, British Columbia and 111 kilometres of pipeline in Washington State. Trans Mountain also operates a state-of-the-art loading facility, Westridge Marine Terminal, with three berths providing tidewater access to global markets. As a Federal Crown Corporation, Trans Mountain continues to build on more than 72 years of experience delivering operational and safety excellence through its pipeline system.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303055

Source: Trans Mountain Corporation