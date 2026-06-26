Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - ScaleHealth.ca activates its Branded Clinical Hub model, giving health & wellness brands an instant, co-branded recovery access layer without infrastructure, hiring, or compliance overhead. Now live with DR-HO's existing traffic: providing virtual assessments, product education, partner services & incremental revenue, with zero clinical build required.

Brands route website visitors, email lists, loyalty members, post-purchase flows, or employee portals into a fully managed digital hub featuring:

Registered-therapist virtual injury assessment

Product education + re-engagement

Curated partner services & compliant storefronts

Revenue share on completed clinical + approved product sales

The originating brand retains full customer ownership and relationship. Scale Health supplies the near 100-location network of locations and the collective 5MM+ customer demand (including brands connected), a therapist pool, member journey, and operating engine.

"This is the clinical layer brands have been missing," said Founder Randy Gilling. "DR-HO's is a perfect early partner-their products are proven, intuitive, and exactly the quality we want elevated inside every hub. Customers get real recovery support; the brand gets trust, engagement, and new revenue streams."

Scale Health's existing network already drives 5MM+ reachable consumers, on trajectory to 20MM+ by year-end via brand-owned audiences and cross-promotions. Early internal tests across the private ad network show 5-9% CTR with elevated repurchase inside the private commerce network.

Brands with meaningful owned traffic in recovery, fitness, pain, mobility, or employee wellness are invited to claim priority access:

https://www.scalehealth.ca/embedded-recovery-clinic

About ScaleHealth.ca

ScaleHealth.ca powers branded recovery access for health & wellness companies and their customers. The company combines virtual rehab, product re-engagement, partner monetization, and adjacent services so partners earn recovery-led revenue without operating clinical infrastructure.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303020

Source: Scale Health Network Inc.