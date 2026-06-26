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ACCESS Newswire
26.06.2026 22:50 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MoJo Real Estate Team Named One of Kansas City's Top Real Estate Teams for 2026

The Keller Williams Kansas City North team ranks No. 2 in Kansas City on RealTrends and No. 12 on the Kansas City Business Journal's 2026 Residential Real Estate Teams List, backed by 850-plus five-star Google reviews and $100.9 million closed across 289 homes in 2025.

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / MoJo Real Estate Team, a residential real estate team with Keller Williams Kansas City North, has been recognized among the Kansas City metro's top-performing teams for 2026. The team ranks No. 2 in Kansas City and No. 6 in Missouri on the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, and No. 12 of more than 200 teams on the Kansas City Business Journal's 2026 Residential Real Estate Teams List.

Founded in 2004 by Max Jones and Zac Morton, MoJo Real Estate Team has helped more than 4,000 families buy and sell homes across the Kansas City metro. In 2025 the team closed $100.9 million in sales across 289 homes, with listings selling in an average of 17 days at 100.4 percent of list price. The team holds 850-plus five-star Google reviews and ranks among the top 1 percent of Keller Williams teams nationwide.

"Our goal has always been simple: treat every client like family and out-work everyone else for them," said Max Jones, co-founder of MoJo Real Estate Team. "These rankings reflect the trust Kansas City families have placed in us for more than 20 years, and the work our agents put in every day."

MoJo Real Estate Team serves buyers and sellers across the Kansas City metro, including the Northland, Liberty, Lee's Summit, Leawood, and Olathe. The team's services span residential sales, luxury homes, relocation, new construction, first-time buyers, and veteran buyers.

About MoJo Real Estate Team
MoJo Real Estate Team is one of Kansas City's top-rated real estate teams, founded in 2004 and based in the Northland, operating under Keller Williams Kansas City North. Learn more at mojokc.com.

Media Contact:
Max Jones, Co-Founder
MoJo Real Estate Team | Keller Williams Kansas City North
310 NW Englewood Rd, Kansas City, MO 64118
Team: 816-268-6068 | Brokerage (Keller Williams Kansas City North): 816-452-4200
TeamMoJoKC@gmail.com | mojokc.com

SOURCE: MoJo Real Estate Team



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/mojo-real-estate-team-named-one-of-kansas-citys-top-real-estate-teams-for-2026-1183137

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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