Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (TSXV: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company" or "MustGrow"), is pleased to announce the results of its 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 25, 2026. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 28, 2026, were elected by shareholders as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Corey Giasson For 5,350,353 99.76% Withheld 12,700 0.24% Colin Bletsky For 5,350,353 99.76% Withheld 12,700 0.24% Brad Munro For 5,350,353 99.76% Withheld 12,700 0.24% Thomas Flow For 5,350,353 99.76% Withheld 12,700 0.24% Matt Kowalski For 5,350,353 99.76% Withheld 12,700 0.24% David Borecky For 5,349,353 99.74% Withheld 13,700 0.26% Laura Westby For 5,293,453 98.70% Withheld 69,600 1.30%

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ersnt & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, and approved the Company's amended and restated omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). Having received shareholder approval, the Omnibus Plan remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About MustGrow

MustGrow Biologics Corp. is a provider of innovative biological and regenerative agriculture solutions designed to support sustainable farming. The Company's technology is centered on harnessing the natural defense mechanisms and organic compounds found in mustard seed and formulating them into organic biofertility, biostimulant, and biocontrol products. These solutions are designed to protect soil health and the soil microbiome, support plant health, and contribute to global food security through more sustainable agricultural practices. In the United States, MustGrow's flagship biofertility product, TerraSanteTM, is registered, organically certified, and commercially sold in key agricultural states, including California. Outside of North America, MustGrow is focused on collaborating with leading global agriculture companies, such as Bayer AG in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, to commercialize its wholly owned proprietary products and technologies. The Company is dedicated to driving shareholder value through the commercialization and expansion of its intellectual property portfolio, which includes approximately 108 issued and pending patents. MustGrow is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MGRO and has approximately 70.4 million common shares issued and outstanding, and approximately 91.9 million shares on a fully diluted basis.

For further details, please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

MustGrow Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect the results, performance or achievements of MustGrow.

Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of MustGrow to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, MustGrow. Important factors that could cause MustGrow's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: the receipt of final approval by the TSXV and those risks described in more detail in MustGrow's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by MustGrow with the applicable securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are referred to such documents for more detailed information about MustGrow, which is subject to the qualifications, assumptions and notes set forth therein.

Neither the TSXV, nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV), nor the OTC Markets has approved the contents of this release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2026 MustGrow Biologics Corp. All rights reserved.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303074

Source: MustGrow Biologics Corp.