Paladin Power inc: Paladin Power Announces Solid-State Battery Energy Storage Platform for Whole-Home and Commercial Power - Engineered as a Complete Grid Replacement, Not Just Backup

Paladin Power's inverter and ESS platform are engineered to power an entire home or business - including air conditioning, EV charging, appliances, lighting, and critical systems - through one integrated solid-state battery energy storage system

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Paladin Power, an energy storage technology company installing whole-home and commercial power systems, today announced a major advancement in residential and business energy storage: a solid-state battery energy storage platform engineered to serve as a complete grid replacement, not just a temporary backup system.

Paladin Power's platform is engineered around a high-capacity inverter and integrated energy storage system architecture designed to utilize compatible solid-state battery technologies, including Paladin-labeled solid-state battery solutions. The system is built to deliver full-property power for homes and businesses, supporting major electrical loads such as air conditioning, EV charging, refrigeration, lighting, appliances, security systems, communications equipment, servers, and other critical power needs.

Unlike traditional backup battery systems that are designed to support only selected circuits or limited emergency loads, Paladin Power is engineered to power the entire home or business through one integrated solid-state battery energy storage system. The company's platform is intended to give customers a true alternative to relying exclusively on the utility grid, while also supporting solar integration, off-grid operation, peak demand management, and long-duration energy resilience.

Paladin Power has already installed solid-state energy storage systems with homeowners and business customers, demonstrating real-world deployment of its technology in residential and commercial environments. Customer testimonials and examples of installed Paladin Power systems can be viewed at paladinpower.com.

"Paladin Power was engineered to solve one of the biggest problems in energy storage: giving homeowners and businesses a powerful, safe, and flexible system that can support the entire property," said Ted Thomas, Founder and CEO of Paladin Power. "Our inverter and system architecture are designed to work with solid-state battery technologies, including Paladin-labeled solid-state batteries, which gives customers and partners a pathway to next-generation energy storage without being locked into a single battery source."

Paladin Power's "complete grid replacement" approach reflects a shift in the energy storage market. As electric vehicles, electric appliances, smart homes, home offices, and rising power demands place more pressure on the grid, customers increasingly need energy systems that can do more than keep the lights on during an outage. Paladin Power is engineered to provide enough power for whole-home and whole-business use, allowing customers to operate essential and high-demand loads from one advanced ESS platform.

"We believe Paladin Power is the market leader in solid-state battery deployments for residential energy storage systems," added Thomas. "Our recent success includes installing systems in large, 4,000-plus-square-foot homes, as well as having systems installed with a Fortune 500 client for the past six months."

Solid-State Performance, Safety, and Long-Life Energy Storage

Paladin Power's solid-state battery energy storage platform is engineered to deliver meaningful advantages over conventional lithium-based battery systems, including longer life cycles, greatly improved fire safety, and higher charge and discharge "C" rates up to 6x higher compared to traditional LiFePO4 battery systems.

These performance and safety characteristics allow Paladin Power to support high-demand applications from a single integrated solid-state battery system and allow Paladin Power to offer a 20-year warranty on its complete energy storage platform, giving homeowners and businesses long-term confidence in their energy infrastructure.

The Paladin Power platform is also designed to support participation in Virtual Power Plant, or VPP programs, enabling distributed energy storage systems to work together as part of a larger grid-support network. For California homeowners and businesses, Paladin's ESS platform can help reduce exposure to rising electricity costs, peak-rate charges, and annual solar true-up costs by storing power and intelligently deploying it when electricity is most expensive or when the grid is unavailable.

In addition to residential and commercial power resilience, Paladin Power is building toward emerging high-demand energy use cases, including power support for backyard AI data centers, edge computing systems, home-based AI infrastructure, and other distributed compute environments that require reliable, high-capacity energy storage close to the point of use.

"Energy storage is moving beyond simple backup," said Thomas. "Customers want a system that can power their home, protect their business, integrate with solar, support EV charging, run air conditioning, offset utility costs, and adapt as battery technology improves. Paladin Power has built that platform - a complete energy solution engineered to replace grid dependency, not just provide backup when the grid fails."

Paladin Power's announcement comes as homeowners, businesses, solar installers, builders, and energy partners seek alternatives to traditional generator-based backup and conventional battery storage. With increasing grid instability, rising electricity costs, expanding electrification, increased demand from AI and distributed computing, and growing demand for energy independence, Paladin believes the market is ready for a new class of intelligent, solid-state energy storage systems capable of powering entire properties.

Prospective customers, partners, and installers can learn more, view customer testimonials, and see examples of completed residential and business installations by visiting paladinpower.com.

About Paladin Power

Paladin Power provides whole-home and commercial energy storage systems engineered for complete property power, backup power, solar integration, off-grid use, EV charging support, Virtual Power Plant participation, AI-ready distributed power applications, and long-term energy resilience. The company's inverter and ESS platform are engineered to utilize compatible solid-state battery technologies, including Paladin-labeled solid-state battery solutions, enabling flexible deployment for residential, business, and grid-independent energy applications.

Paladin Power is also preparing for an upcoming Regulation D Rule 506(c) investment offering, which will be available only to accredited investors.

For more information, visit paladinpower.com.

Media Contact

Paladin Power

ir@paladinpower.com

(800)-808-8829

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SOURCE: Paladin Power inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/paladin-power-announces-solid-state-battery-energy-storage-platform-for-whole-home-1183143