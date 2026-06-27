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ACCESS Newswire
27.06.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Epique Realty Welcomes Industry Veteran Stacey Onnen as President of Brokerage Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Epique Realty, the fastest-growing cloud-based real estate brokerage in history, is proud to announce the appointment of Stacey Onnen as President of Brokerage Operations. With over two decades of transformative real estate experience, Onnen brings an incomparable track record of scaling operations, driving growth, and championing agent-first cultures at some of the largest brokerages in the world.

Stacey Onnen,
President of Brokerage Operations

In her new role, Onnen will oversee Epique's nationwide brokerage operations, implementing streamlined processes and scalable systems to support the company's explosive growth. Collaborating closely with the executive team, her operational expertise will fortify Epique's structural foundation as the brokerage accelerates toward its next major financial and expansion milestones.

Onnen's storied career spans every facet of the real estate landscape. She began as an agent and designated broker, eventually owning and operating her own brokerage. She later transitioned into elite executive roles, serving as President of Operations at eXp Realty, where she was instrumental in rapidly scaling the company from 7,000 to over 50,000 agents. She has also held high-level leadership positions at Keller Williams, Realty ONE Group, and most recently served as President at HomeSmart.

Beyond her formidable resume, Onnen's deep alignment with Epique's core values makes her an ideal addition to the executive team. Having navigated much of her early career as a single mother, she intimately understands the daily challenges agents face and passionately advocates for the revolutionary, holistic benefits Epique provides.

"Stacey understands the real, everyday realities of our agents," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "As someone who built her career from the ground up, she connects deeply with our mission of radical generosity. When we shared the scope of our benefits, from free childcare and healthcare to maternity and paternity leave, she immediately recognized the life-changing impact. She brings a brilliant operational mind, but more importantly, she brings a heart that perfectly aligns with our Epique family."

In her capacity as President of Brokerage Operations, Onnen will work in direct partnership with Epique's operations team to optimize efficiency and enhance the agent experience.

"Scaling a cloud-based brokerage at our current trajectory requires a meticulous operational framework, and Stacey's track record of executing at this level is incomparable," said Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "We are extremely excited to have her here, and I cannot wait to see what we will accomplish together as we build the absolute best environment for our agents."

Known throughout the industry for her transparency, honesty, and approachability, Onnen has cultivated a reputation as a leader who creates safe, secure, and highly supportive environments for agents to thrive.

"Across both virtual and brick-and-mortar models, I've learned what separates thriving organizations from struggling ones: leadership, culture, and execution," said Onnen. "For me, the goal is to build a brokerage where it is easy for an agent to maneuver and where they feel genuinely supported. Epique is doing exactly that, and we are in perfect alignment from the start. I am absolutely thrilled to join this team and cannot wait to meet the entire Epique family at PowerCON in July."

"I've seen firsthand how organized, competent, and fiercely dedicated Stacey is to supporting agents," added Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "What truly sets her apart is her profound approachability. Agents know she is a trusted advocate who makes them feel comfortable and safe. We are incredibly proud to announce that she is joining us to help lead Epique's next era of growth."

About Epique Realty
Epique Realty is an agent-owned, tech-first cloud brokerage that is redefining the real estate industry's value proposition. By providing over 100 free, industry-first benefits, including healthcare, prescriptions, marketing, and the proprietary Epique.ai platform, Epique democratizes success and fosters a highly equitable, supportive ecosystem for real estate professionals. For more information, visit epique.com.

#BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-welcomes-industry-veteran-stacey-onnen-as-president-of-brokerage-operatio-1182762

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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