EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Financial

Museum to Celebrate Grand Opening of Permanent Armenian Exhibit in Glendale



27.06.2026 / 00:59 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - June 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new permanent Armenian Exhibit. The highly anticipated event will take place this Saturday, June 27, at 4:00 PM at the museum's Glendale location. Sponsored in part by US Armenia, the celebration highlights the museum's expanding commitment to cultural diversity and community outreach.

The grand opening celebration will feature an exciting live Armenian martial arts demonstration alongside speeches from special dignitaries representing the City of Glendale. Attendees will also enjoy light food and refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Founded in 1999, the Martial Arts History Museum relocated to Glendale two years ago. Since the move, the institution has successfully broadened its scope beyond Asian martial arts traditions to encompass a more global perspective. Rather than focusing solely on the physical aspects of combat, the museum centers its mission on exploring the rich art, history, culture, and traditions behind these disciplines.

The permanent Armenian Exhibit marks an exciting new chapter for the museum, further enriching its diverse celebration of global cultures. Members of the community, martial arts enthusiasts, and the media are warmly invited to attend and celebrate this cultural milestone.

About the Martial Arts History Museum

Established in 1999, the Martial Arts History Museum is an educational cultural institution dedicated to preserving and sharing the history, art, and traditions of martial arts from around the world. Through immersive exhibits, community outreach, and special events, the museum highlights the profound cultural impact of martial arts beyond physical combat.

The museum is located at 201 N. Brand Blvd., B100, Glendale, CA 91203. This event is free to the public.

Contact info: Michael Matsuda

Martial Arts History Museum

MAmuseum.com

818 355-1109