Senheng New Retail Berhad: Senheng Successfully Concludes 5th AGM with Shareholders' Support for All Resolutions

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Senheng New Retail Berhad ("Senheng" or the "Group"), Malaysia's largest consumer electronics retailer, today announced the successful conclusion of its Fifth Annual General Meeting ("5th AGM"), with shareholders approving all resolutions tabled at the meeting.

From L-R: Ms. Lam Swee Kim, Independent Non-Executive Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Mr. Oh Keng Leng, Independent Non-Executive Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Ms. Ho Kim Poi, Independent Non-Executive Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Ms. Teo Soon Mei, Company Secretary of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Dato' Yeow Wah Chin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Managing Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Ms. Kiew Kor Shin, Chief Financial Officer of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Mr. Lim Yau Young, Corporate Strategy Officer of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Mr. Lim Kim Chieng, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad; Mr. Lim Kim Yew, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad

The 5th AGM was held at Ballroom III Main Wing, Tropicana Golf & Country Resort, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and provided shareholders with the opportunity to engage with the Board of Directors and management on the Group's performance, governance matters and strategic direction moving forward.

At the meeting, shareholders received the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. Shareholders also approved resolutions relating to Directors' fees and benefits, the re-election of Directors, the re-appointment of Messrs. BDO PLT as Auditors of the Company, as well as the authority for the Directors to issue and allot shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.

The shareholders' approval also included the proposed renewal of existing shareholders' mandate and proposed new shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature, enabling the Group to continue carrying out necessary transactions in the ordinary course of business on normal commercial terms.

The re-election of Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Mr. Lim Kim Chieng, Mr. Oh Keng Leng and Ms. Lam Swee Kim as Directors further supports Board continuity and governance stability as Senheng continues to execute its transformation agenda in a challenging and competitive retail environment.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the 5th AGM, Dato' Yeow Wah Chin, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Senheng New Retail Berhad, said "We are encouraged by the support shown by our shareholders at the 5th AGM. Their approval of all resolutions reflects continued confidence in the Board, management team and the strategic direction of Senheng as we strengthen governance, improve operational resilience and position the Group for long-term value creation."

Meanwhile, Mr. Lim Kim Heng, Managing Director of Senheng New Retail Berhad, added "Senheng remains focused on executing our transformation strategy with discipline. Through the Point-Based Economy model and S-Coin ecosystem, we aim to deepen customer engagement, enhance repeat purchases and build a more resilient retail platform that is less dependent on purely price-driven competition."

The Group continues to advance its Point-Based Economy ("PBE") business model, which positions S-Coin as a strategic customer engagement currency within Senheng's omnichannel ecosystem. The model is designed to improve customer lifetime value, encourage structured redemption behaviour and strengthen demand quality across both physical and digital retail channels.

Moving forward, Senheng remains committed to enhancing operational efficiency, improving customer experience and strengthening its competitive positioning in Malaysia's consumer electronics retail sector. With continued shareholder support, the Group will focus on disciplined execution, prudent capital management and sustainable long-term growth.

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ABOUT SENHENG NEW RETAIL BERHAD

Senheng is Malaysia's leading consumer electrical and electronics retailer. Founded in 1989, the Group has grown its retail network to over 100 physical stores across Peninsular and East Malaysia, and is supported by various online retail platforms.

The Group's stores carry more than 180 renowned consumer E&E brands, featuring a comprehensive range of digital gadgets, audio visuals, home appliances and related products.

An early adopter of digitalisation and business transformation, Senheng continues to deliver excellent customer satisfaction via its seamless New Retail Model. The Group has a growing customer base, with over 4 million PlusOne loyalty members to date.

For more information, visit https://senheng.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Senheng New Retail Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Senheng New Retail Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/senheng-successfully-concludes-5th-agm-with-shareholders-support-for-a-1183310