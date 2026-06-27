Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RIA(Riaspace) at 12:00pm on June 26, 2026 (UTC).
RIA(Riaspace) Listing Banner
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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ria_usdt.
About RIA(Riaspace)
Riaspace is a new public blockchain project designed for a distributed value ecosystem, with a fixed total supply of 210 million tokens. The project adopts a hybrid POW+POS consensus mechanism and features the latest Ria2xor algorithm. By incorporating POS nodes for block validation, it further enhances the security of the blockchain network.
Why RIA(Riaspace)
Riaspace utilizes a PoW and PoS dual consensus mechanism, integrating ZKP and coin-mixing for enhanced privacy and asset security. Its innovative wallet supports randomized addresses and offline Bluetooth/NFC transactions. Network stability is secured by validator nodes designed to prevent 51% attacks. Additionally, Riaspace features a cross-chain bridge for multi-chain liquidity, plans to support both EVM and non-EVM smart contracts, and will launch an official SWAP platform. The ecosystem also includes a transparent on-chain crowdfunding platform and a hybrid yield model to provide equity returns and liquidity incentives for participants.
Tokenomics
- Token Name: Riaspace
- Token Symbol: RIA
- Total Supply: 210,000,000 RIA
- Consensus Mechanism: POW + POS (Ria2xor algorithm)
- Emission & Allocation: Genesis Mint: 21,000,000 RIA (10% of total supply)
Learn More About RIA(Riaspace)
Website: https://riaspace.net/
X: https://x.com/Ria__Capital
Whitepaper: https://riaspace.net/whitepaper.pdf
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.
Follow LBank for Updates
Website: https://www.lbank.com/
X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange
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Source: LBank