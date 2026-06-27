Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed RIA(Riaspace) at 12:00pm on June 26, 2026 (UTC).





RIA(Riaspace) Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ria_usdt.

About RIA(Riaspace)

Riaspace is a new public blockchain project designed for a distributed value ecosystem, with a fixed total supply of 210 million tokens. The project adopts a hybrid POW+POS consensus mechanism and features the latest Ria2xor algorithm. By incorporating POS nodes for block validation, it further enhances the security of the blockchain network.

Why RIA(Riaspace)

Riaspace utilizes a PoW and PoS dual consensus mechanism, integrating ZKP and coin-mixing for enhanced privacy and asset security. Its innovative wallet supports randomized addresses and offline Bluetooth/NFC transactions. Network stability is secured by validator nodes designed to prevent 51% attacks. Additionally, Riaspace features a cross-chain bridge for multi-chain liquidity, plans to support both EVM and non-EVM smart contracts, and will launch an official SWAP platform. The ecosystem also includes a transparent on-chain crowdfunding platform and a hybrid yield model to provide equity returns and liquidity incentives for participants.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Riaspace

Riaspace Token Symbol: RIA

RIA Total Supply: 210,000,000 RIA

210,000,000 RIA Consensus Mechanism: POW + POS (Ria2xor algorithm)

POW + POS (Ria2xor algorithm) Emission & Allocation: Genesis Mint: 21,000,000 RIA (10% of total supply)

Learn More About RIA(Riaspace)

Website: https://riaspace.net/

X: https://x.com/Ria__Capital

Whitepaper: https://riaspace.net/whitepaper.pdf

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303008

Source: LBank