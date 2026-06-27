Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed TICK (TICK) at 08:00 on June 24, 2026 (UTC).

TICK Listing Banner



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Users are able to access the TICK/USDT trading pair: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tick_usdt

About TICK (Tick Market)

Tick Market is an decentralized AI algorithmic framework orchestrating real-time data flows, activate autonomous agents to navigate equities, tokens, and macro indicators.

Why TICK

The integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology represents an ongoing development in the digital economy. TICK utilizes the high-speed and low-transaction-cost environment of the BSC network to support its operational ecosystem. Originating from Malaysia's growing blockchain sector, the project focuses on providing a decentralized framework tailored for AI-driven solutions.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Tick Market

Tick Market Token Symbol: TICK

TICK Token Type: AI

AI Blockchain: BNB

BNB Smart Contract Address: 0x7ca14437388e85e8c08101b2dad34439f3d7a4e0

Benefits

Ultra-Low Latency Architecture : Operates on an ECN/STP model utilizing Equinix LD4/NY4 co-location, sub-15 microsecond matching engines, and hardware acceleration for optimized execution.

: Operates on an ECN/STP model utilizing Equinix LD4/NY4 co-location, sub-15 microsecond matching engines, and hardware acceleration for optimized execution. High-Frequency Data Engineering : Leverages ClickHouse or kdb+ for nanosecond-precision storage to analyze Order Book Imbalance (OBI) and extract high-value alpha signals.

: Leverages ClickHouse or kdb+ for nanosecond-precision storage to analyze Order Book Imbalance (OBI) and extract high-value alpha signals. Advanced AI & ML Integration : Employs XGBoost, LSTMs, and Reinforcement Learning for price prediction and autonomous execution, alongside FinBERT for trading news sentiment.

: Employs XGBoost, LSTMs, and Reinforcement Learning for price prediction and autonomous execution, alongside FinBERT for trading news sentiment. Robust Strategy & Backtesting : Supports complex statistical arbitrage modeling, validated by the Tick-Cloud Engine with realistic slippage and latency simulation.

: Supports complex statistical arbitrage modeling, validated by the Tick-Cloud Engine with realistic slippage and latency simulation. Institutional Execution & Risk Control : Features advanced VWAP/TWAP order slicing, sub-millisecond pre-trade risk checks, and automated drawdown kill-switches.

: Features advanced VWAP/TWAP order slicing, sub-millisecond pre-trade risk checks, and automated drawdown kill-switches. Secure & Scalable DevOps: Ensures high availability via Docker and Kubernetes containerization, protected by OAuth2/mTLS, with real-time system monitoring through Prometheus and Grafana.

Learn More About TICK

Website: https://tick.markets/

X: https://x.com/btc_tick

Telegram: https://t.me/tickmarkets

Whitepaper: https://tick.markets/documentation

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

X: https://x.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303007

Source: LBank