Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2026) - The Office for National Education Standards and Quality Assessment (Public Organization) or ONESQA, is moving forward to transform Thai university standards to cultivate "human capital" that aligns with the demands of the global labor market. This initiative is being driven through the international academic conference, ASIIN-MHESI-ONESQA Thailand Conference 2026, highlighting the joint quality assessment innovation known as "Joint Accreditation".





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To fully drive Thai education toward these global benchmarks, ONESQA has developed the Joint Accreditation system. This innovation adopts high-quality evaluation criteria from ASIIN, a German institution listed in the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education, which enjoys widespread global recognition. This system builds trust and acceptance of Thai educational quality, with the ultimate goal of upskilling Thai citizens to meet the demands of both the national economy and the dynamics of the global digital economy.





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Professor Dr. Ong-art Naiyapatana, Director of ONESQA, stated that ONESQA is ready to act as a primary engine driving the quality of Thai universities. The office has established a master plan to develop a framework that connects Thailand's external quality assurance mechanisms with internationally recognized accreditation criteria, pioneering this quality enhancement through the 9 Rajamangala Universities of Technology (RMUT) nationwide. These universities possess strong, practice-oriented curricula modeled after the German Universities of Applied Sciences (Fachhochschule), making them highly adaptable to the ASIIN standards.





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"ONESQA firmly believes that the Joint Accreditation system will lead to a standard that goes beyond mere academic certification," Professor Dr. Ong-art concluded. "It will serve as a 'career passport' to deliver premium, high-quality talent equipped with advanced engineering and technology skills. This directly satisfies the demands of targeted S-Curve industries for both Thai corporations and global giants in the future". The implementation of the Joint Accreditation system aims to eliminate redundancy in evaluation processes while intensifying the quality of education.





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The ASIIN-MHESI-ONESQA Thailand Conference 2026 was held from June 22 to 24, 2026, at the Maenam Grand Ballroom, 2nd Floor, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Bangkok. The conference serves as a collaborative platform to elevate educational standards in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields between Thailand and Germany, focusing on developing educational quality that aligns directly with labor market demands.

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Source: GRW