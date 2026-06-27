Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2026) - Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor, was named an EY US Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Greater Los Angeles Award winner. Quinn was selected among 26 finalists competing for the title.

Founded in 1994, Cydcor provides outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging brands across B2B, residential, retail, and event service channels throughout North America. Under CEO Vera Quinn's leadership, Cydcor has achieved double-digit revenue growth for four consecutive years, earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies, and expanded its services into new industry verticals. Cydcor has also earned the DIRECTV Dealer of the Year Revolution Award for ten consecutive years and has been named a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles 13 times.

"Being recognized alongside entrepreneurs of this caliber is humbling," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Cydcor was built by entrepreneurs to fuel entrepreneurs. We are able to drive customer growth for leading brands by empowering independent business owners who want to build something of their own, earn their way, and prove what's possible. To me, this recognition belongs to every business owner in our network who chose that path and the Cydcor team for showing up with an entrepreneurial mindset. Our culture is focused on people helping people, and that is what drives everything we do."

Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. It celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional winners were chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Quinn will now be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business. The National Overall Award winner will move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in May 2027.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized the leadership of entrepreneurs such as:

Jason McGowan , Crumbl Cookies

, Crumbl Cookies Reid Hoffman | Jeff Weiner , LinkedIn Corp.

, LinkedIn Corp. Saeju Jeong, Noom

Noom Allison Ellsworth | Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi

Poppi Jitendra Mohan | Sanjay Gajendra | Casey Morrison, Astera Labs Shelly Ibach , Sleep Number

, Sleep Number Howard Schultz, Starbucks Coffee Company

Starbucks Coffee Company Holly Thaggard | Amanda Baldwin, Supergoop!

Supergoop! Jodi L. Berg, Vita-Mix Corporation

Vita-Mix Corporation Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons, The Home Depot, Georgia Force

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

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Source: Cydcor LLC