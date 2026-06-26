Investment Company AB Tewox acquires a retail park in Poland

Vilnius, Lithuania, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AB Tewox, managed by Lords LB Asset Management, continues to expand its retail real estate portfolio in Poland with the acquisition of a retail park in Nysa that was opened in November 2025.

The total leasable area of the property is approximately 12,000 sq. m. The retail park was developed by P.A. NOVA S.A., a commercial real estate development company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The acquisition was financed by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (pbb).

The property is situated on Szlak Chrobrego Street, close to the city center and residential areas. The retail park features strong tenants, including a Lidl supermarket, an Xtreme Fitness club, and international brand retailers such as dm, HalfPrice, Martes Sport, Sinsay, Woolworth, Maxi Zoo, Action, TEDi, and others.

Following the acquisition, Tewox manages 10 retail parks in Poland. In total, the company operates 21 income-generating commercial properties (retail parks and grocery stores) in Poland and Lithuania. The total leasable area of the managed portfolio exceeds 100,000 sq. m., and assets under management have surpassed €200 million.

Contact person for further information:

Paulius Nevinskas

Manager of the Investment Company

paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt

https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/