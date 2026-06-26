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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2026 23:00 Uhr
122 Leser
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Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q3 2026 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared the Fund's monthly distributions for July, August and September 2026.

Q3 2026 Distribution Schedule

MonthRecord DateEx-Dividend DatePayable DateAmount per Share
July 2026July 9, 2026July 9, 2026July 23, 2026$0.1180
August 2026August 6, 2026August 6, 2026August 20, 2026$0.1180
September 2026September 10, 2026September 10, 2026September 24, 2026$0.1180

Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2026 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2026 distributions will be made in early 2027 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://privatewealth.brookfield.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Media enquiries
Rachel Wood: E rachel.wood@brookfield.com | T (212) 613-3490
Investor Relations: E privatewealth@brookfield.com | T (855) 777-8001

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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