Premium Income Corporation Announces Semi-Annual Results

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation (the "Fund") announces results of operations for the six months ended April 30, 2026. Increase in net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares amounted to $69.8 million or $3.91 per Class A share. Net assets attributable to holders of Class A shares as at April 30, 2026 were $229.4 million or $12.39 per Class A share ($11.26 per Class A share after giving effect to the May 2026 Share Split). Cash distributions of $0.64 per Preferred share and $0.52 per Class A share were paid during the period.

Premium Income Corporation is a mutual fund corporation, which invests in a portfolio consisting principally of direct and/or indirect investments in common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, and the Toronto Dominion Bank (collectively, the "Banks") and may invest up to 10% of its net asset value in other securities such as equity securities, fixed income securities (including preferred shares) and investment funds that provide exposure to such securities (including investment funds managed by the Manager).

The investment portfolio of the Fund is managed by its investment manager, Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. The Fund's Preferred and Class A shares are listed on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols PIC.PR.A and PIC.A respectively.

Selected Financial Information: ($ Millions) Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the Six Months ended April 30, 2026 (Unaudited) Income (including Net Gain on Investments) - 84.3 Expenses (3.0 - Operating Profit - 81.3 Preferred Share Distribution - (11.5 - Increase in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Class A Shares - 69.8





For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Suite 2110

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1



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