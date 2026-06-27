International Paper Continues Strategic Transformation with North America Packaging Network Optimization

Portfolio changes position the company to better serve customers and support long-term growth

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), a leader in sustainable packaging, today announced strategic actions that aim to optimize its network, focus investments on the highest-value opportunities and better serve customers across North America. As a result, the company plans to cease its preprint operations at its Richwood, KY facility, and close its Aurora, IL sheet plant and converting plants in Elk Grove, CA and Barrington, NJ by the end of the third quarter 2026.

The decision reflects International Paper's ongoing strategy to strengthen its cost position, increase capacity, and provide customers with the highest quality sustainable packaging solutions.

"These are difficult but necessary decisions that strengthen our network, focus investments where they create the greatest value and position International Paper to better serve customers and compete for the long term. We are grateful to the employees affected and are committed to supporting them through this transition and ensuring a seamless experience for our customers," said Tom Hamic, Executive Vice President and President, Packaging Solutions North America, International Paper.

International Paper will support impacted employees with outplacement assistance, severance and benefits. The company expects to transition affected customers to other facilities within each region to ensure continuity of supply.

About International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC)

International Paper creates sustainable packaging solutions that enable our customers, teammates and shareowners to thrive in an ever-changing world. We are a leader in corrugated packaging, partnering with customers across industries to protect what matters most, strengthen supply chains and create lasting value. Learn more at internationalpaper.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking or conditional words such as "intend," "aim," "may," "will," "expect," and "plan" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk of the Company's ability to achieve the desired outcome and realize the anticipated benefits from its strategic transformation initiatives. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 21, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in expectations.

SOURCE International Paper