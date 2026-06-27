Enest Group Berhad Launches Prospectus Ahead of ACE Market Debut

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group"), a high-purity edible bird's nest processor and trader, today unveiled proudly its prospectus in conjunction with its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") and transfer listing from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

The IPO comprises a public issue of 116.25 million new ordinary shares, representing 20.0% of Enest's enlarged issued share capital of 581.25 million shares, as well as an offer for sale of 15.05 million existing shares, representing approximately 2.6% of the enlarged issued share capital. Based on the IPO price of RM0.13 per share, the public issue is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM15.11 million for the Group, while the proceeds from the offer for sale will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised as follows:

RM5.00 million for the repayment of bank borrowings;

RM6.41 million for working capital;

RM3.70 million for the defrayment of listing expenses.

Tracing its business roots to 2015, Enest has grown into an established player in the edible bird's nest industry. The Group is principally involved in the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird's nest, trading of bird's nest, and sales of processed bird's nest products serving customers such as distributors, importers, bird's nest processing companies and retailers, with China being its largest market. Beyond its core operations to process bird's nest, Enest also sells bottled bird's nest and health beverages, and operates a health and personal care retail business under the trade name "Kang Li".

Looking ahead, Enest intends to strengthen its growth trajectory through setting up of a new facility in Kajang to undertake in-house manufacturing of bottled bird's nest and other herbal beverages, with annual maximum capacity of approximately 300,000 bottles. At the same time, Enest aims to broaden its customer base in China, particularly among manufacturers involved in traditional Chinese medicine and wellness products, while also expanding into the export of raw unclean bird's nest to China.

Mr. Tan Teh Jie, Managing Director of Enest Group Berhad said, "The launch of our prospectus marks a significant milestone in Enest's corporate journey as we take the next step towards our transfer listing to the ACE Market. Since our early beginnings, we have steadily expanded our capabilities, customer reach and market presence within the edible bird's nest industry. Through this IPO, we aim to strengthen our balance sheet, enhance our working capital position and support the next phase of growth for our business."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Equity Holdings Berhad added, "Enest has built an established position within Malaysia's edible bird's nest industry through its processing capabilities, export experience and access to the China market. With its presence across multiple segments of the EBN value chain, the Group is well-positioned to pursue its next phase of growth as a company listed on the ACE Market."

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT ENEST GROUP BERHAD

Enest Group Berhad ("Enest" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based edible bird's nest ("EBN") company principally involved in the processing and sale of raw clean edible bird's nest ("RCEBN"), the trading of EBN, and the sale of processed bird's nest products. Backed by established processing operations, sourcing capabilities and export experience, the Group serves customers across the EBN value chain, with China remaining its principal market. Enest also operates a health and personal care retail business under the trade name "Kang Li", complementing its broader presence in the health and wellness space. As it continues to grow, the Group aims to strengthen its position in the EBN industry through customer base expansion, product development and enhanced downstream capabilities.

For more information, visit https://enest.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Enest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Enest Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/enest-group-berhad-launches-prospectus-ahead-of-ace-market-debut-1183134