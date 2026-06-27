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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.06.2026 15:34 Uhr
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Direct Drive Tech Highlights TITA Wheeled-Legged Robot for Delivery, Inspection and Public-Service Applications

BEIJING, June 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Drive Team notices that many urban service robots may be limited by slopes, uneven ground, or other everyday infrastructure. Direct Drive Tech developed TITA for urban service work beyond flat indoor routes. The robot combines wheeled efficiency with legged adaptability, direct-drive joint technology, and 100 TOPS of onboard AI computing, giving it the mobility and responsiveness needed for sidewalks, curbs, slopes, uneven ground, delivery, inspection, and public-service tasks. Backed by Direct Drive Tech's work with government agencies in China and recognition in public-service and municipal scenarios, TITA helps teams bring essential items and services closer to residents, reducing unnecessary walking for older adults, children, and people with limited mobility. It also offers a flexible platform for smart-city and urban-automation initiatives across campus, research, and technology-park applications.

With a dynamic payload of up to 10 kg and agile wheel-legged movement, TITA can support practical delivery and inspection tasks while maintaining stable operation across varied environments.

Eight built-in quasi-direct-drive joint modules give TITA eight degrees of freedom and up to 120 N·m of peak torque for stable, agile motion. A magnesium-alloy structure supports durability, continuous operation from -10°C to 45°C and hot-swappable batteries for easier field service.

For developers and integrators, Direct Drive Tech provides an open platform for secondary development, with an open Linux kernel source, complete API access, motor-level interface support, and ROS 2 compatibility. These capabilities support last-mile and logistics delivery, industrial inspection, digital agriculture, research and development, and public-service robotics.

With adaptable mobility, onboard intelligence, and open integration, TITA gives service teams a practical path toward smarter, more accessible urban operations.

Explore TITA's specifications at https://shop.directdrive.com/ and https://shop.directdrive.com/products/tita.

About Direct Drive Tech

Direct Drive Tech focuses on direct-drive robotics systems that improve efficiency, responsiveness, and durability in real-world applications. The company develops complete robotics platforms such as DIABLO, TITA and D1 for public service, inspection, logistics, and research applications.



Media Contact Company: Direct Drive Tech Contact Person: Robotics BU Email: Hello@directdrivetech.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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