HWAL Inc. Presents Midyear Update Report for 2026

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), www.hwal.net, a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets,(RWA) and digital media assets presents midyear report.

Space Blue and Lunar Records Brings Lunar Legacy and Immersive American History to Countdown 250 Ball in Washington DC

As part of HWALs continuing transition and growth plan, several actions are underway or have already been taken, including:

HWAL has two thirds of the company's outstanding convertible debt.

HWAL has begun buying back their common stock and initiating a share retirement plan.

HWAL is scheduling issuing dividends in its subsidiaries Melody Trust and Lunar Records last quarter of 2026.

HWAL, Inc., Affiliate Lunar Records Fund #1, LLC, and Lunarbits Equity Fund Announce Definitive Joint Venture with South Korean Entertainment and K-POP Leader, AGINT Co., Ltd. to Form Lunar Records Korea

Space Blue Invites NASA credited Hidden Pioneers to Countdown 250 Ball in Celebration of Shared Synergy in Space, Culture, Music, and American Heroes.

HWAL Inc., Announces Appointment of Jamie Shortill to Board of Advisors

HWAL, Inc., Releases Projected Second Quarter Consolidated Financials Including Assets Value of $490,000,000

HWAL plans to issue a stock dividend of 1 Melody Trust Preferred B Series Share, for each HWAL common share held on the record date of October 30, 2026. The dividends are scheduled to be distributed on or about November 15, 2026.

Recent released consolidated financials for the company suggests the asset book value of HWAL Inc common stock to be $3.24 per share.

HWAL Inc. Engages PCAOB Auditors, VM CPA FIRM

Momentum Media Fund Retained by HWAL, Inc., to Pioneer First Bitcoin Reserves Backed by HWAL's Iconic Music Catalog

HWAL Announces New Music label "Lunar Records"

HWAL's subsidiary, Melody Trust LLC (www.melodytrust.com), formed "Lunar Records", a joint venture music entertainment group with SI Blue Foundation ("Space Blue" ) and as part of the Lunarprise Museum Mission. Lunar Records' music catalog received notable attention in Billboard Magazine and Rolling Stone when their music, alongside of Lunarbits, the Stan Lee- ("Legion" and Advent project), when they were archived in a time capsule (Lunaprise) that landed on the moon containing 222 art, music, and film archives on 2.22.2024, the first lunar landing for the USA and NASA since 1972.

Lunar Records Announces Formation of Lunar Records Fund #1: The World's First Tokenized Real-World Asset Fund Revolutionizing Music Royalties

Lunar Records formed Lunar Records Fund #1, a groundbreaking real-world asset investment fund established in January 2026 (the "Fund").

Lunar Records Fund is jointly owned by Melody Trust and SI Blue (Space Blue) and the Fund plans to issue future token dividends to their stakeholders.

The Lunar Records Fund is strategically positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the music industry.

HWAL and Lunar Records Fund are disrupting the music industry by developing a new music distribution and sales model which will:

Increase new innovative ways to market and sell music to consumers. Generate higher music sales revenues and business models to HWAL, and Provide a higher and transparent royalty payment system to music performers and songwriters.

The Lunar Record Fund leverages innovative blockchain technology to democratize access to music royalties, offering unprecedented transparency and efficiency for investors and token holders.

Lunar Records Fund comprises a robust collection of music and other assets, enabling preferred stakeholders to participate directly in the revenue streams generated from a diverse portfolio. The Fund's investment model provides key benefits, including transparent reporting of music royalties to investors and token holders, as well as immutable preservation of chain of titles, copyrights, and ownership provenance through the blockchain's secure ledger.

The Fund focuses on live, immersive and virtual concerts, digital collectibles and rare entertainment and media properties inspired by projects like the Stan Lee "Legion of 5" video game and movie, and "The 9th Raider", a Mad Max genre also released in 2026.

Lunar Records Fund,The First Music Catalog Tokenized Fund Premiers at Entertainment and Art Capital Roundtable During Oscars Weekend

About Lunar Records

Lunar Records is at the forefront of tokenized music investments, combining blockchain expertise with a passion for creative industries to deliver transparent, profitable opportunities for investors and stakeholders worldwide.

Lunar Records Fund has released a private offering to raise a total of $10 million, offering 10 million units of Bitcoin Runes-based tokens at $1.00 each. Token holders will receive a monthly pro rata share of royalties, providing a steady stream of passive income backed by real-world music and related assets.

The joint venture has been announced that includes a $5 million matching fund program, under which the South Korean partners will invest $5 million to match dollar-for-dollar with U.S. partner funding.

Lunar Records overall plan is to build a group of funds expanding to as much as $500 million in total assets under management. The Fund's strategy includes accumulating Bitcoin-native assets such as Lunarbits Bitcoin Runes, crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, in addition to purchasing HWAL's publicly traded shares out of the open market.

About MelodyTrust

For decades Melody Trust's parent company HWAL has collected and preserved some of the most rare and coveted published and unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless legendary music recording artists to include, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Tina Turner, Mick Jagger, Janis Joplin, The Who, Grace Slick, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Jefferson Airplane, Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, John Lee Hooker, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fats Domino, The Platters, John Travolta, Kenny Rogers, Hall and Oates, James Taylor, Chuck Berry, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Alabama, Johnny Winter, Deep Purple, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends. www.hwal.net.

The most recent valuation for the Catalog music was conducted by Sun Business Valuation, pursuant to which the fair market value of the Catalog was assessed to be approximately.

$146 million as of March 12, 2021 (in today's dollars, considering inflation, the Catalog's value is approximately $174,559,900, which on average is $9,974.00 per song. This prior valuation considered only 17,500 of the songs in the music catalog. If the older valuation of $9,974 per song track is applied across the 27,000 plus song tracks a current valuation should present a value of $269,298,000.

Melody Trust music recordings have been preserved in a private vault for over 30 years and contain some of the rarest and most coveted unpublished recordings from countless Legendary Iconic Music Recording Artists.

Melody Trust was formed to protect and safeguard the royalty interests held by the music performers and music composers that produced the Melody Music catalog throughout the past century.

About HWAL, Inc.

HWAL Inc. (OTCID:HWAL), www.hwal.net is a multimedia holding company driving innovation in entertainment, space archiving, AI, Real World Assets, and digital media assets. Through subsidiaries like Melody Trust and Lunar Records, HWAL curate's iconic cultural legacies, including working with Space Blue on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lunar Records Press Office

Email: press@lunarrecords.com

Corporate Communications:

HWAL: https://hwal.net

info@hwal.net

https://x.com/TheHollyWall

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HWAL.Hollywall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theHollywall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehollywall

Lunar Records: www.lunarrecords,com

Melody Trust:www.melodytrust.com

https://x.com/lunarecordsfund

Billboard Magazine Article

Moon Landing Put Music from Elvis, Bob Marley, Hendrix on Moon Surface(billboard.com)

Rolling Stone Magazine Article

Decentralized Music Platform Gets Its Hands on Unreleased Hendrix, Marley, and More - Rolling Stone UK

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release and the statements of representatives of HWAL, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements," including any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "projects," "may," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "ultimately" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve material assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and the expectations contained in such statements may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results (including, without limitation, the Company's ability to advance its business, generate revenue and profit and operate as a public company) could differ materially from those stated or anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including factors and risks discussed in the periodic reports that the Company files with OTC Markets (Pink Sheets). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. The Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: HWAL Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/hwal-inc.-otcid-hwal-presents-midyear-update-report-for-2026-1183341