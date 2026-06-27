Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2026) - Melodofi, a music rights and entertainment company specializing in catalog acquisitions and intellectual property transactions, announced today that its President, Paul Ogunmefun, will participate as a Music & Tech panelist at The Linq Up's BET Awards Weekend event in Los Angeles. The event, held Saturday, June 27, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd, is designed to connect artists, managers, content creators, and music industry executives during one of the entertainment industry's most active cultural weekends.





Melodofi's Paul Ogunmefun heads to Los Angeles for BET Awards Weekend, joining The Linq Up as a featured Music & Tech panelist



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Ogunmefun's panel appearance comes on the heels of a well-received presentation he delivered earlier this year at the State Bar of Georgia's annual Continuing Legal Education seminar, where he outlined a structured framework for evaluating and transacting music rights-covering the critical distinctions between composition rights and master recording interests. That appearance, moderated by Alcide L. Honoré of Honoré Law, LLC, positioned Melodofi at the intersection of music commerce and legal practice, a space the company has steadily made its own.

The Linq Up, presented as a Makin' It Experience, convenes more than 250 participants across a full day of programming that includes live performances, listening sessions, brand activations, producer showcases, and live content creation. The event also features an A&R Room with live demos and artist funding presentations. For Ogunmefun, whose work at Melodofi centers on the structural and financial underpinnings of music catalog ownership, the setting offers an opportunity to speak directly with the artists and creators who sit at the origin point of the rights ecosystem.

"The music industry continues to attract increased investment activity, creating greater attention on the legal and transactional structures supporting music rights acquisitions," said Paul Ogunmefun, President of Melodofi. "Understanding how composition rights and master recording interests are separately identified, documented, and valued is foundational-not just for investors and attorneys, but for the artists who create the work in the first place."

Melodofi's presence at The Linq Up reflects the company's broader positioning as both an operating entity in the music rights market and an educational voice on the transactional mechanics that increasingly govern it. As catalog acquisitions have grown into a mainstream asset class-drawing attention from private equity, streaming platforms, and institutional investors alike-firms with operational expertise in rights identification and due diligence have found themselves in demand well beyond the traditional music business.

The Linq Up BET Awards Weekend event takes place Saturday, June 27, 2026, at Los Globos, 3040 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Doors open at 1 p.m.

About Melodofi

Melodofi is a music and entertainment company focused on music rights transactions, catalog acquisitions, artist services, and related entertainment industry activities. For more information, visit www.melodofi.com.

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