Undo Fundo Foundation: Legacy: The Private Collective Where Success, Family, and Purpose Belong in the Same Room

Undo Fundo Foundation launches a new community for founders, professionals, and the families they build for.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / At a time when success often asks people to choose between ambition and belonging, one community is attempting something different: helping people build their businesses, strengthen their relationships, and create meaningful impact in the same room.

At the heart of Undo Fundo Foundation's growing ecosystem is Legacy - The Private Business & Family Collective, proving that business success and family belonging were never meant to be separate pursuits.

On a quiet weeknight in a private dining room overlooking the water, a dozen founders sit down to dinner with their spouses and children beside them. No name tags. No elevator pitches. Just conversation, the kind that used to be rare in rooms built for business.

This is The Legacy Table, the monthly gathering at the center of Legacy, and it is, in many ways, the engine room of a larger undertaking: Undo Fundo Foundation, a growing B.C. ecosystem built on one goal - to ensure no senior in British Columbia is left behind for lack of food, medication, or human connection.

"Most communities bring people together for an evening," said founder Vishal Khurana. "We are trying to bring people together for something larger."

A Family's Belief, Turned into a Movement.

Vishal Khurana is a serial entrepreneur and investor with more than two decades of experience across real estate, international trade, and financial markets, including founding Siyaram Import & Export.

His wife, Monica Khurana - a banker, yoga practitioner, and sound healer - leads the foundation's Forever Young Seniors Club and shapes the family-centred philosophy running through every gathering.

"People need more than opportunities," Monica Khurana has said of the work. "They need belonging."

Their son, Rehaan, is pursuing accounting while building a café business and e-commerce platform of his own - evidence, those close to the family say, of a household built on the belief that doing well and doing good were never meant to be separate pursuits.

Together, the Khurana's built Undo Fundo Foundation on a simple belief: success should strengthen relationships, create belonging, and improve lives.

Legacy: Where the Foundation's Philosophy Lives Month to Month

Legacy is described by its founders as "not a networking group" and "not a business club" - a private, invitation-only collective for founders and the families they build for.

"Most business events ask you to leave your family behind," its materials state. "Legacy invites you to bring them with you."

Members gather monthly at The Legacy Table, where spouses, children, and parents sit alongside the conversations and relationships that shape their lives.

Periodic signature evenings, including private dinners and special experiences, extend the same principle: the people you build for deserve a seat at the table.

Legacy organizes itself around four pillars - Family, Belonging, Opportunity, and Purpose.

Family means the people you build for are part of the journey.

Belonging means being known for who you are, not what you've built.

Opportunity grows through trust.

Purpose turns success into significance.

Membership is intentionally limited and offered by invitation. Every application is reviewed personally to protect the quality of the relationships being built inside the community. Access is designed around alignment, contribution, and shared values rather than transactions.

Forever Young and the Foundation's Signature Events

Supporting Legacy's mission is the Forever Young Seniors Club, where coffee meets, wellness experiences, and social gatherings help seniors remain connected, active, and supported - a lifeline, organizers say, for those who might otherwise spend their week without a single visitor.

Large-scale signature events - including Diwali-Ween and the Winners Gala - bring the foundation's full ecosystem together, uniting families, entrepreneurs, professionals, sponsors, and seniors through shared experiences designed to create connection and impact.

A Different Definition of Legacy

The foundation's belief is simple: ambition and belonging were never meant to compete.

"We believe ambition and belonging were never meant to compete," Vishal Khurana said. "The people you build for should be part of the journey, not just the destination."

When the people you build for become part of the journey, success becomes more meaningful, relationships grow deeper, and communities become stronger.

In that sense, Legacy is not simply a community.

It is a place where ambition, belonging, and purpose grow together.

Media Contact:

Contact Name: Vishal Khurana

Organization: Undo Fundo Foundation

Phone: +1 604 640 7777

Email: magicdesk@undofundo.com

Website: https://www.undofundo.com/

SOURCE: Undo Fundo Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/legacy-the-private-collective-where-success-family-and-purpose-b-1181232