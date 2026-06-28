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ACCESS Newswire
28.06.2026 01:14 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.: Many Laser Specialists Consider the 1927nm Thulium Laser One of the Most Useful Wavelengths Available

ROCKWALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2026 / Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C., on February 16, 2026, unveiled Laserase, an FDA-cleared 1927nm Thulium laser system. This platform combines micro-ablative and non-ablative treatments to address pigmentation disorders, photoaging, fine lines, wrinkles, acne scarring, uneven texture, sun damage, melasma, freckles, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), actinic keratosis, enlarged pores, skin laxity, and hair/scalp conditions. It is safe for all Fitzpatrick types (I-VI) with minimal PIH risk.

Laserase stimulates collagen remodeling, eliminates recurring consumable costs, and creates micro-channels for deeper absorption of serums, PRP, exosomes, and biologics.

Key Benefits:

  • Superior pigment correction for melasma, freckles, sun spots, and PIH.

  • Zero disposables for reduced overhead.

  • Versatile single platform for broad concerns, including non-surgical lifting and laser-assisted drug delivery.

  • Safe for ALL SKIN TYPES

Early adopters report 3-5× higher revenue and demand for services like "Thulium Glow".

"Laserase elevates practices with transformative results and simplicity, expanding the clinical capabilities of thulium laser technology while remaining accessible and efficient," said Jason Lake, President of Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C. "We designed the platform to help providers deliver consistent outcomes and broaden the services they offer patients."

Laserase is now available for demonstration and purchase in the United States, with exclusive previews, priority delivery, and IRS Section 179 eligibility.

About Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.:

An innovator in aesthetic laser solutions, delivering proven technologies to enhance patient care and practice efficiency nationwide.

Contact Information:


Tom Pallone, C.E.O., Jason Lake, President,
Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C. Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.

Phone: (888) 263-1113
Website: www.Thulium1927.com or www.Laserase1927.com
Website: https://saratogatec.com/

Media Contact Information

Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.
tompallone@comcast.net

SOURCE: Saratoga Technologies, L.L.C.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/many-laser-specialists-consider-the-1927nm-thulium-laser-one-of-1183176

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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