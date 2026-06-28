Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2026) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has joined Pax Silica and signed the Joint Statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership, two international frameworks aimed at advancing trusted cooperation on artificial intelligence, technological innovation, and resilient supply chains. The documents were signed on behalf of Kazakhstan by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev during a meeting of participating countries. The signing ceremony was held at the Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.

Pax Silica brings together partner countries committed to strengthening the physical foundations of artificial intelligence, from critical minerals and energy to semiconductors, data centers, compute infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, research, logistics, and workforce development. The AI Opportunity Partnership complements this vision by promoting international cooperation on pro-innovation AI regulation, research and development, entrepreneurship, trusted AI ecosystems, and private-sector investment.

For Kazakhstan, joining the initiative represents an opportunity to become part of a new global technology architecture in which competitiveness depends not only on natural resources, but also on processing capacity, energy, data centers, computing infrastructure, engineering talent, research, logistics, and international partnerships.

Kazakhstan brings several strategic advantages to the partnership. The country possesses significant reserves of critical minerals essential for advanced technologies, substantial energy resources, a strategic location connecting Europe and Asia, and a rapidly developing digital economy. In recent years, Kazakhstan has expanded its IT ecosystem, strengthened digital public services, invested in artificial intelligence capabilities, and pursued policies aimed at creating a competitive environment for technology companies and startups.

"Today, a new AI economy is taking shape, in which artificial intelligence is becoming not only a digital technology but also the foundation of a new industrial system. Behind every AI solution are energy, critical minerals, computing capacity, data centers, semiconductors, engineering talent, and secure supply chains," said Zhaslan Madiyev. "In line with the vision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is consistently building a digital nation where artificial intelligence should become a practical tool for the development of the economy, public administration, science, education, and industry. Our goal is not simply to introduce individual technologies, but to build a comprehensive ecosystem of the new AI economy," he added.

The AI Opportunity Partnership further reinforces cooperation in three key areas: developing innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks, expanding collaboration on AI research and infrastructure, and mobilizing private-sector investment in data centers, computing capacity, trusted AI systems, and next-generation technologies.

Participation also opens practical avenues for Kazakhstan to attract international investment into data centers, compute infrastructure, critical minerals processing, semiconductor-related industries, battery technologies, and other strategic sectors supporting the AI economy. It also provides a framework for expanding technology transfer, advancing higher-value manufacturing, strengthening research collaboration with leading international institutions, and developing a highly skilled workforce in areas such as artificial intelligence, data center engineering, computational materials science, and industrial AI applications.

"Joining Pax Silica and signing the AI Opportunity Partnership open a new framework for cooperation with the United States and other partners. These are opportunities for investment, technology transfer, innovation-friendly regulation, access to partner markets, and strengthening Kazakhstan's role as a reliable technology node in the global supply chains of the new AI economy," said Zhaslan Madiyev.

Kazakhstan's participation highlights the country's long-term vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy where artificial intelligence supports economic diversification, industrial modernization, scientific research, public services, and sustainable growth. It also reinforces Kazakhstan's commitment to working with international partners to develop secure, resilient, and globally connected AI infrastructure.

By joining Pax Silica and the AI Opportunity Partnership, Kazakhstan is strengthening its role in shaping the next generation of global technology value chains, helping build an AI ecosystem that is resilient, innovative, and open to international cooperation.

"Kazakhstan has significant potential to become an important contributor to this new industrial landscape. We aim to move beyond the role of a raw materials supplier by developing critical minerals processing, expanding domestic high-tech manufacturing, building data centers, strengthening research and development partnerships, training engineering and AI talent, and increasing exports of technology solutions," Zhaslan Madiyev stated.

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Source: GRW