San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2026) - Fireply AI today announced the launch of its intelligent social engagement platform designed to help marketing teams maintain visibility amid declining organic reach on major social networks. The company developed the solution in response to documented shifts in platform algorithms that have reduced distribution for non-premium accounts and limited third-party tools. These changes have made it increasingly difficult for brands to reach their audiences through traditional posting alone.





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Industry reports from 2025 and 2026 show average organic reach on platforms such as Instagram and LinkedIn has continued to decline, with many brand posts reaching only 1 to 5 percent of followers. As a result, traditional posting strategies and broad advertising campaigns are delivering lower returns. At the same time, brands that participate thoughtfully in relevant conversations are seeing stronger engagement and more consistent visibility. This shift has created new demands on marketing teams, which must now monitor discussions in real time and respond with contextually appropriate contributions.

"Marketers are facing a structural change in how social platforms distribute content," said David Pet, Founder and CEO of Fireply AI. "The most effective teams are moving from broadcasting to strategic participation. Success now depends on showing up in the right conversations with timely, valuable input. Fireply AI was built to support that shift safely and at scale while preserving brand voice and account security."

The platform operates with contributor-level access, allowing companies to retain full control and security of their primary social accounts. It analyzes a brand's existing content and past engagement to suggest contextually relevant replies. Real-time inputs from news and industry trends are incorporated to improve timeliness and relevance. All suggestions require human review and approval before posting, ensuring that teams maintain oversight of their social presence.

Early users of the platform have reported measurable improvements in impression volume and visibility within target discussions. The company attributes these outcomes to more consistent, on-brand participation rather than simply increasing the volume of posts. Teams using the system have been able to stay active in high-value conversations without dedicating excessive manual resources to monitoring and response.

Fireply AI emphasizes four core principles in its design. The first is account safety, achieved through limited permissions that do not require full account credentials. The second is authenticity, supported by technology that learns from a brand's own content and engagement history. The third is relevance, enabled by live context from news and industry developments. The fourth is user control, which allows teams to review, edit, approve, or disable any automated activity at any time.

About Fireply AI

Fireply AI develops tools that help marketing and growth teams engage effectively on social platforms. The company focuses on solutions that combine artificial intelligence with human oversight to support authentic participation at scale.

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Source: PR Now