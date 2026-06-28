His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended on Friday, at the University of Barcelona, the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Master of Science in Media Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation programme, first of its kind, offered by the University of Sharjah's College of Communication in partnership with the University of Barcelona and with strategic support from Sharjah Media City (Shams).

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Sultan Bin Ahmed attends Media Master's Graduation in Spain (Photo: AETOSWire)

His Highness expressed his pride in their achievements and praised the strong partnership between the two universities, which share a commitment to knowledge, excellence and global understanding. His Highness stressed that graduation marks the beginning of a new journey rather than its conclusion.

His Highness likened the graduates to ships leaving a safe harbour, noting that ships are built to sail beyond the horizon, to embrace the unknown, and to discover new worlds. He said the graduates are embarking on a future filled with opportunities, challenges and achievements, equipped with the knowledge, resilience and determination to succeed.

His Highness added that this vision reflects the UAE's values, whose forefathers believed prosperity comes from engaging with the wider world, learning from it and contributing to it. His Highness described the master's programme as a modern expression of this belief, connecting Sharjah and Barcelona while bringing together two distinguished institutions, cultures and traditions of excellence. The programme enables students to benefit from the intellectual and cultural strengths of both countries, preparing them for successful careers in an increasingly interconnected world.

His Highness stressed that the specialization is a special hub where bright new ideas are born, information is examined, interpreted and shaped before sharing it with the world. The digitalized era has altered information speed and dissemination, allowing the stories, platforms and narratives that they create to reach audiences across the globe, a power that needs humility, integrity and insight.

His Highness highlighted Shams's role as the third strategic partner, building a solid collaboration between academia, industry and the creative economy. His Highness said this partnership equips graduates with practical experience, exposure to diverse perspectives and the skills needed to address real-world challenges. His Highness encouraged graduates to continue seeking knowledge and inspiring others, while expressing appreciation to their families and the academic and administrative staff of both universities.

His Highness presented graduation certificates to 24 graduates, congratulated them, and wished them success in their future careers.

Before the ceremony, His Highness met with Dr Joan Guàrdia Olmos, the Rector of the University of Barcelona, to discuss ways to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation. His Highness also toured the university's academic facilities, graduation hall, library and collection of rare manuscripts and books.

On the sidelines of the visit, His Highness attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sharjah Media City (Shams) and the Faculty of Philology and Communication at the University of Barcelona. The agreement was signed by Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director General of Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Dr Joan G. Burguera, Dean of the Faculty of Philology and Communication at the University of Barcelona. It establishes a framework for cooperation in media, digital innovation, entrepreneurship, scientific research and the creative industries.

The memorandum also promotes academic and professional exchanges, training programmes, conferences, seminars, and workshops, while supporting national talent, fostering entrepreneurship, and helping transform innovative student projects into marketable media products, reinforcing Shams' commitment to partnerships with leading academic institutions.

Source: AETOSWire

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Contacts:

Hussain Al Mulla

Hussain.AlMulla@SGMB.ae