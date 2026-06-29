EQS-News: Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Martial Arts History Museum Founder Michael Matsuda to Host Special Book Signing Event in Glendale



29.06.2026 / 00:16 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - June 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - How do you build a museum? One step, one story, and one sacrifice at a time. The Martial Arts History Museum is proud to announce a special book signing event featuring the museum's esteemed author, founder, and president, Michael Matsuda. The event will take place on July 11, 2026 at 4 pm at the museum. For the very first time, Michael Matsuda shares the deeply personal roadmap of his life within the pages of this highly anticipated 315-page autobiography. This work stands as far more than just a historical record of martial arts; it offers a compelling, first-hand account of the childhood dreams, pivotal life events, and relentless drive that ultimately transformed a visionary concept into a tangible reality. "Warm, insightful, and fiercely dedicated, Michael invites visitors and readers alike to discover the true heart and soul behind the glass cases and cultural displays." As a seasoned martial arts practitioner, teacher, former magazine publisher, and one of the world's leading authorities on martial arts history, Matsuda chronicles his early journey and illustrates how his entire world tied beautifully together to create the Martial Arts History Museum. By the final page, readers will not only understand the man behind the institution but will find themselves inspired to stand alongside him in preserving this vital history for generations to come. In celebration of this landmark release, the event will feature a lineup of special guest speakers who will share their unique relations to the museum and to Michael. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase signed copies of the autobiography, explore the cultural exhibits, and engage directly with the author. The event will take place at 4 pm at the museum at 201 N. Brand Blvd. B100, Glendale, CA 91203. About the Martial Arts History Museum

The Martial Arts History Museum, located in Glendale, CA, is dedicated to preserving the rich history, art, culture, and tradition of martial arts. Through educational displays, cultural artifacts, and community programming, the museum highlights the positive impact of Asian culture and tradition across the globe and its deep connection to cultural heritage. The book is now available on Amazon.

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum





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