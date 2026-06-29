Global survey shows fragmented contract data is becoming a major barrier to enterprise AI adoption, automation, and operational trust
Lehi, Utah - June 29, 2026 - (SeaPRwire) - Sirion, the global leader in AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM), in collaboration with World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), today released a new research report titled: Trusted Contract Data: From Repository to System of Record (SOR).
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the findings reveal a growing divide between organizations that merely store contracts and those that can trust, operationalize and act oncontract data across the enterprise. The report* comprises responses and insights from more than 170 enterprises worldwide, including legal, procurement, and IT leaders.
The research suggests that many enterprise AI initiatives may be constrained not by model capability, but by fragmented and untrusted contract data foundations.
"GenAI is exposing a hard truth across enterprises: AI is only as reliable as the underlying data foundation," said Ajay Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Sirion. Most organizations still manage contracts as disconnected documents spread across repositories, shared drives, and siloed systems. That model breaks down in an AI-driven enterprise. Contracting now requires a trusted System of Record that can transform legal language into structured, connected, operational data. Without that foundation, AI cannot reliably drive decisions, automation, or enterprise-scale execution."
"Change management remains the most under-considered element in contracting transformation, yet it is often the determining factor between success and failure," noted Leandro Doca, VP, Head of CCM for Americas at Capgemini, in the survey.
Key Findings from the Survey:
"This report is a warning against mistaking storage for control," said Sally Guyer, CEO, WorldCC. "Organizations may have digitized their contract archives, but that does not mean they have trusted contract data. In today's market, organizations need to know what was agreed, what has changed, what action is required, and whether the business can rely on that information. Trusted contract data is now the foundation for better execution. The organizations that move forward will be those that clean up their data, connect their systems, widen access, and define clear ownership. They will not rely on AI to fix weak foundations. They will use AI to amplify strong ones."
The report also highlights the operational consequences of disconnected contract data. Without a trusted and connected SOR, enterprises remain dependent on manual interpretation, fragmented repositories, and institutional knowledge. The result is slower decision-making, weaker visibility into obligations and entitlements, highervalue leakage, and lower confidence in AI-generated outputs.
Trusted contract data: From Repository to System of Record is now available from Sirion and WorldCC. Download the report: https://info.worldcc.com/trusted-contract-data
*The survey was conducted between 13 February and 10 April 2026 with 170 respondents.
About WorldCC
World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is a global non-profit association dedicated to improving trading relationships and commercial effectiveness. With more than 80,000 members worldwide, WorldCC provides research, standards, training, and resources that enable organizations to achieve better commercial and contracting outcomes.
About Sirion
Sirion is the world's leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts.
The platform's extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams-from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world's most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai
Media contact:
For WorldCC
Kate Hodgins
Head of Marketing & Communications
khodgins@worldcc.com
For Sirion
Bodhi Thakur
Head of Brand and Comms
bodhi.thakur@sirionlabs.com
29/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.