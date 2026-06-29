Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type 1169032 B.C. Ltd. June 23, 2026 July 29, 2026 AS Adelphi Metals Inc. July 13, 2026 August 27, 2026 A Allied Gold Corporation July 7, 2026 August 7, 2026 AG Andrew Peller Limited July 6, 2026 August 11, 2026 S Arianne Phosphate Inc. July 14, 2026 August 27, 2026 AGS Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. July 17, 2026 September 2, 2026 S Aurum Lake Mining Corporation July 15, 2026 August 20, 2026 AS Bell Copper Corporation July 15, 2026 August 27, 2026 AS C21 Investments Inc. June 25, 2026 August 7, 2026 S DGL Investments No.1 Inc. July 17, 2026 August 25, 2026 AGS Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc July 20, 2026 August 27, 2026 AG Evolve Royalties Ltd. July 7, 2026 August 13, 2026 AS Falcon Gold Corp. * June 16, 2026 August 14, 2026 AS Gold Runner Exploration Inc. July 13, 2026 August 25, 2026 AG Innocan Pharma Corporation July 13, 2026 August 17, 2026 AS Keon Capital Inc. July 8, 2026 August 12, 2026 AS Kobo Resources Inc. July 14, 2026 August 20, 2026 AS Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. July 14, 2026 August 18, 2026 A Lion Copper and Gold Corp. * June 22, 2026 August 12, 2026 AG Major Drilling Group Int'l Inc July 16, 2026 September 3, 2026 A Mandeville Ventures Inc. July 20, 2026 August 31, 2026 AS NEW FRONTIER VENTURES INC. July 16, 2026 August 20, 2026 AGS Naughty Ventures Corp. July 13, 2026 August 20, 2026 A Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. July 15, 2026 August 19, 2026 AG Patriot Resources Corp. * June 29, 2026 August 4, 2026 AS Predictiv AI Inc. July 13, 2026 August 18, 2026 AGS Provenance Gold Corp. July 17, 2026 August 26, 2026 AG Rackla Metals Inc. July 20, 2026 September 3, 2026 A Radius Gold Inc. July 20, 2026 September 3, 2026 A Sharp Therapeutics Corp. * May 22, 2026 July 21, 2026 A Silver Mountain Resources Inc July 6, 2026 August 6, 2026 AGS Solid Gold Resources Corp. July 14, 2026 August 26, 2026 S Strategic Metals Ltd July 22, 2026 August 31, 2026 AGS Tecsys Inc. July 17, 2026 September 10, 2026 AG Tintina Mines LTD. July 15, 2026 August 21, 2026 AS VR Resources Ltd. July 13, 2026 August 27, 2026 AG West Point Gold Corp. July 14, 2026 August 20, 2026 AS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302869

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)