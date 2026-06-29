Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company Name
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|1169032 B.C. Ltd.
|June 23, 2026
|July 29, 2026
|AS
|Adelphi Metals Inc.
|July 13, 2026
|August 27, 2026
|A
|Allied Gold Corporation
|July 7, 2026
|August 7, 2026
|AG
|Andrew Peller Limited
|July 6, 2026
|August 11, 2026
|S
|Arianne Phosphate Inc.
|July 14, 2026
|August 27, 2026
|AGS
|Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
|July 17, 2026
|September 2, 2026
|S
|Aurum Lake Mining Corporation
|July 15, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|AS
|Bell Copper Corporation
|July 15, 2026
|August 27, 2026
|AS
|C21 Investments Inc.
|June 25, 2026
|August 7, 2026
|S
|DGL Investments No.1 Inc.
|July 17, 2026
|August 25, 2026
|AGS
|Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc
|July 20, 2026
|August 27, 2026
|AG
|Evolve Royalties Ltd.
|July 7, 2026
|August 13, 2026
|AS
|Falcon Gold Corp. *
|June 16, 2026
|August 14, 2026
|AS
|Gold Runner Exploration Inc.
|July 13, 2026
|August 25, 2026
|AG
|Innocan Pharma Corporation
|July 13, 2026
|August 17, 2026
|AS
|Keon Capital Inc.
|July 8, 2026
|August 12, 2026
|AS
|Kobo Resources Inc.
|July 14, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|AS
|Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.
|July 14, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|A
|Lion Copper and Gold Corp. *
|June 22, 2026
|August 12, 2026
|AG
|Major Drilling Group Int'l Inc
|July 16, 2026
|September 3, 2026
|A
|Mandeville Ventures Inc.
|July 20, 2026
|August 31, 2026
|AS
|NEW FRONTIER VENTURES INC.
|July 16, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|AGS
|Naughty Ventures Corp.
|July 13, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|A
|Pacific Imperial Mines Inc.
|July 15, 2026
|August 19, 2026
|AG
|Patriot Resources Corp. *
|June 29, 2026
|August 4, 2026
|AS
|Predictiv AI Inc.
|July 13, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|AGS
|Provenance Gold Corp.
|July 17, 2026
|August 26, 2026
|AG
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|July 20, 2026
|September 3, 2026
|A
|Radius Gold Inc.
|July 20, 2026
|September 3, 2026
|A
|Sharp Therapeutics Corp. *
|May 22, 2026
|July 21, 2026
|A
|Silver Mountain Resources Inc
|July 6, 2026
|August 6, 2026
|AGS
|Solid Gold Resources Corp.
|July 14, 2026
|August 26, 2026
|S
|Strategic Metals Ltd
|July 22, 2026
|August 31, 2026
|AGS
|Tecsys Inc.
|July 17, 2026
|September 10, 2026
|AG
|Tintina Mines LTD.
|July 15, 2026
|August 21, 2026
|AS
|VR Resources Ltd.
|July 13, 2026
|August 27, 2026
|AG
|West Point Gold Corp.
|July 14, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|AS
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302869
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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