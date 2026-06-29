Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2026) - Gunjan Srivastava, reigning Mrs. Toronto 2026, will represent Toronto at the Mrs. Canada 2026 National Finals taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia from July 22 to July 26, 2026.





Gunjan Srivastava is a voice for dignity, mental wellness, and women's empowerment across generations.

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The national competition brings together finalists from across Canada to compete in a multi-day event recognizing leadership, confidence, and community involvement.

Srivastava earned her title as Mrs. Toronto 2026 earlier this year and will now advance to the national stage, where she will participate in interview segments, stage presentations, and community-focused evaluation components.

"As Mrs. Toronto 2026, I am honoured to represent Toronto at the Mrs. Canada national finals," said Srivastava. "This competition is about more than a title-it represents leadership, responsibility, and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully on a larger stage."

Outside the pageant, Srivastava is involved in community initiatives that support women's empowerment, mental wellness, and local outreach programs. She has participated in fundraising efforts, donation drives, and wellness-focused community events in collaboration with local organizations and women's shelters.

The Mrs. Canada 2026 National Finals will take place from July 22-26, 2026, in Vancouver, where finalists from across the country will compete for the national title.

Srivastava added that she hopes to use her participation in the competition to continue building awareness around community service and positive leadership.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing