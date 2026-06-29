EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Adtran Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



29.06.2026 / 07:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On 26 June 2026, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 11-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000926282/000119312526285745/adtn-20251231.htm . It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx .



29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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