Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2026) - Ancona Real Estate today announced its continued focus on supporting international buyers evaluating luxury residential and new development opportunities throughout Miami and South Florida.

André Cunha Lima, luxury real estate associate with Ancona Real Estate

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The announcement reflects sustained interest in Miami real estate among international buyers considering the region for relocation, lifestyle, business, and long-term ownership. Through its luxury real estate advisory services, Ancona Real Estate works with clients from Brazil, Europe, and other international markets navigating South Florida's residential real estate sector.

André Cunha Lima works with international buyers evaluating Miami and South Florida real estate

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As part of this initiative, Ancona Real Estate continues to expand its services related to international buyer representation, multilingual communication, market education, and transaction guidance. The company supports clients reviewing neighborhood options, development timelines, property features, ownership objectives, and long-term ownership considerations.

"International buyers often need more than property information. They need context around neighborhoods, development timelines, ownership goals, and long-term fit," said André Cunha Lima, luxury real estate associate with Ancona Real Estate. "The goal is to help clients better understand the market before making an important financial and lifestyle decision."

André Cunha Lima's Role in the Initiative

André Cunha Lima serves as a luxury real estate associate with Ancona Real Estate, working with international buyers evaluating residential and new development opportunities throughout Miami and South Florida.

Originally from Brazil and based in Miami for more than a decade, Lima works with clients from Brazil, Europe, and other international markets. He communicates in Portuguese, English, Spanish, French, and German, helping buyers review property options, neighborhood differences, development timelines, and ownership goals in their preferred language.

His role in Ancona Real Estate's international buyer efforts includes market education, property guidance, transaction support, and relationship development with clients and referral partners outside the United States.

About Ancona Real Estate

Ancona Real Estate is a Miami-based real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in luxury residential properties and new developments throughout South Florida. The company provides buyer and seller representation, market education, transaction support, and multilingual advisory services for domestic and international clients. Ancona Real Estate works with individuals, families, investors, and relocation buyers evaluating opportunities in Miami's luxury real estate market.

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Source: Tedfuel