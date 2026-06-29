SAEL Industries Ltd has started construction of its integrated solar manufacturing facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, India. The project is being developed through its wholly owned subsidiary, SAEL Solar P6 Pvt Ltd (SSP6PL). The foundation stone-laying ceremony was held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Spanning 200 acres (around 80,000 mw) in Sector 8 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the facility is being developed as an integrated 5 GW solar cell and 5 GW solar module manufacturing unit. Upon completion, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...