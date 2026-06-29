BHP and Rio Tinto are trialling two of United States-headquartered equipment manufacturer Caterpillar's battery-electric haul trucks at BHP's Jimblebar iron ore mine in Western Australia as part of plans to reduce diesel usage across their operations. The two Cat 793 XE Early Learner battery-electric haul trucks, delivered to the Jimblebar site late last year, have already accumulated more than 100 operating hours and completed 200 test laps. "The trial is showing meaningful progress," the companies said, adding that the scale and operational intensity of the Pilbara make it "an ideal testing ...

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