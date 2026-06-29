Homeowners are earning cash just for letting their home battery or smart thermostat assist the local electric grid during a heatwave or data center demand surge. This technology is scaling up fast, turning standard household gadgets into serious utility infrastructure through systems known as Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). Instead of building expensive fossil-fuel peaker plants that sit idle most of the year, grid operators can tap into these decentralized networks. When electricity demand spikes, a virtual signal instantly tells thousands of coordinated home batteries to export spare power while ...

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