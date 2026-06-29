Switching energy-hungry industries to processes that run on electricity is a key step in many regional decarbonization strategies, and one that will also ensure growing demand for renewable energy sources. For many industries electrification is already underway, and as grids gear up to better manage variable generation and supply shocks, the vulnerability of fossil fuel supply chains makes the case more compelling. An April 2026 report from Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute (ECI) found that 90% of industrial energy demand could be electrified with existing and emerging technologies. ...

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