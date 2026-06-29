Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brasiliens Moment für seltene Erden ist gekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Team for the Planet launches a global call for innovation, awarding €1 million each to leading climate inventors

LYON, France, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide are invited to apply; winning innovations receive €1 million to reach industrial scale. Founded in Lyon in 2020, Team for the Planet holds one conviction: decarbonisation must be sound business-for investors and innovators alike.

"We need major innovations to structurally decarbonise the economy. Most already exist, but they aren't scaling," notes Jean Jouzel, former IPCC vice-chair. The aim is to identify, anywhere on Earth, technology that massively cuts emissions and equip it to win its market.

More than a cheque

Beyond the capital, winners are paired with an experienced executive to co-lead the venture, gain access to a 133,000-strong shareholder network, and adopt an open-licence model that has already multiplied one project's profitability tenfold. Eligibility is universal-any nationality or legal structure-provided the innovation delivers a measurable greenhouse-gas impact reaching several million tonnes of CO2-equivalent annually.

A selection process unlike any other

Each application passes through 10,000 trained volunteer evaluators, an independent scientific committee of 14 experts (CNRS, CEA, INRAE, École Polytechnique), 13 private-equity professionals, and a final shareholder vote. Since 2020, over 1,700 proposals have yielded 14 companies across energy, industry, transport, agriculture and construction.

Saving the planet pays

Since 1 January 2026, shares once capped at €1 are revalued annually against the portfolio's real worth, with one global first: gains are recognised only when a holding's climate targets are met. The figures speak plainly: €41 million raised in five years-Europe's largest crowdfunding campaign-now drawing venture capital and institutional investors.

"A tonne of CO2 avoided has become an economic asset. The winner won't receive a prize-they'll be signing the first funding round of a future global decarbonisation leader." - Mehdi Coly, Founder

Information Applications: https://1-million-planet.com/fr •

Winner announced: December • Prize: €1,000,000 in equity + entrepreneurial support

About Team for the Planet

A nonprofit limited partnership founded in Lyon in 2020, backed by the French government and investors including the Mulliez family and Duval Group. It counts 133,000 shareholders, has raised €41 million, and supports 14 companies toward a goal of 100. Performance is measured in Climate Dividends: one dividend equals one tonne of CO2 avoided.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001102/TEAM_FOR_THE_PLANET_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/team-for-the-planet-launches-a-global-call-for-innovation-awarding-1-million-each-to-leading-climate-inventors-302811801.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.