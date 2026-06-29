OLX Group ("OLX"), a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across seven markets1 and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prosus, has reported strong financial results for the full year ended 31 March 2026.

Strong global revenue growth of 28% (16%) 2 year-on-year to $992 million.

year-on-year to $992 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 53% (38%) year-on-year, with margins expanding by eight percentage points.

Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group, said: "These results reflect our disciplined strategy over the past couple of years focusing on the right markets, the right categories, and the right model. AI is no longer an investment thesis for us; it's the operating system of our business. That is translating directly into product quality and into the outcomes we deliver for customers, and lastly into margin expansion."

Progress against strategy

The results reflect OLX's increasingly efficient operations, its continued investment in AI, and the strength of its business across core categories. The company's growth continues to be driven by its focus on motors, real estate and jobs, which now represent 71% of total revenue.

Within these core categories:

Motors was the best-performing category with revenue up 42%, supported by the La Centrale acquisition and driven by monetisation tied to the enhanced value delivered to customers and partners, through improved advertising solutions and AI-powered pricing, sourcing and search optimisations.

was the best-performing category with revenue up 42%, supported by the La Centrale acquisition and driven by monetisation tied to the enhanced value delivered to customers and partners, through improved advertising solutions and AI-powered pricing, sourcing and search optimisations. Real Estate delivered strong revenue growth of 26%, supported by product improvements that better serve both private and professional customer segments.

delivered strong revenue growth of 26%, supported by product improvements that better serve both private and professional customer segments. Jobs was resilient with 14% revenue growth, powered by revamped product and monetisation gains, which more than compensated for tougher market conditions.

Industry-leading AI innovation

Throughout the year, OLX invested US$30 million in AI capabilities, with more than $200M invested in AI since 2018. The company has deployed more than 85 AI use cases and 12 generative AI solutions across its platforms.

AutoIQ, the motors dealer operating system, helps dealers make smarter pricing and inventory decisions, resulting in 21% week-on-week retention. AI matchmaking in jobs drives 59% of all engagement actions, with 63% of employers engaging within five minutes of a match. In real estate, AI-powered posting tools cut listing time by 50%, while CompassGPT provides conversational search for buyers.

OLX's tools build efficiencies, drive automation, improve customer experience, and generate 8-10% incremental premium leads, value now built into product packages with pricing that reflects outcomes.

Fabricio Bloisi, Prosus CEO, said, "OLX is integral to our ambition of building the leading lifestyle ecosystem in Europe. Millions of people across Europe and in South Africa turn to OLX platforms for the most important decisions in their lives buying a car, finding a home, getting a job. That trust, combined with our own proprietary AI, is a powerful foundation for future growth."

Portfolio moves sharpen strategic focus

In FY26, OLX expanded its footprint in Western Europe with the acquisition3 of French motors platform La Centrale, complementing the company's existing motors portfolio in an attractive and compelling market. The deal demonstrates OLX's ability to acquire leading vertical platforms and rapidly deploy its AI and product playbook at scale. The consolidation has already delivered 13% traffic growth and 30% more leads generated year-over-year.

The company also divested from non-core assets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, along with Polish services platform Fixly and Romanian real estate finance platform Kiwi Finance4, reinforcing its strategic focus on high-growth markets and core categories.

Outlook for FY27

OLX has started FY27 with strong momentum. AI tools are driving measurable customer value, core categories continue to strengthen, and the La Centrale integration is ahead of plan. The company is well-positioned to deliver continued growth and margin expansion through the year.

About OLX Group

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds AI-native marketplaces people trust, serving millions of people, professionals and businesses across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands, OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

1OLX operates in Bulgaria, France, Poland, Portugal, Romania, South Africa and Ukraine.

2Growth percentages in brackets are in local currency terms, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals (M&A), unless otherwise stated.

3Transaction closed on 17 November 2025.

4OLX signed an agreement to sell Uzbekistan on 4 August 2025, Kazakhstan on 21 October 2025, and Fixly on 29 October 2025. The company closed the sale of Kiwi Finance on 1 August 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260628483782/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ana Garcia

Director of Communications ESG

media@olx.com