Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Skyborn takes full ownership of Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany



29.06.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 29.06.2026 Skyborn becomes sole owner of the 111 MW Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany Strategic step reinforcing Skyborn's integrated infrastructure platform model across the full value chain Nordergründe's operational turnaround showcasing Skyborn's expertise for creating long-term value creation of a mature asset

Skyborn Renewables ("Skyborn") today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in the Nordergründe offshore wind farm in Germany, becoming the sole owner of the asset. Previously, Skyborn owned 30% of Nordergründe's shares while 70% were held by other investors. Commissioned in 2017 and located in the German North Sea, the Nordergründe offshore wind farm has a total installed capacity of 111 MW, generated by 18 turbines. The project produces enough renewable electricity to supply around 90,000 households. With this transaction, Skyborn further strengthens its position as a fully integrated offshore wind infrastructure platform, covering the entire value chain from development and construction to long-term ownership and operation. A strategic step aligned with Skyborn's infrastructure platform model Nordergründe is a long-standing part of Skyborn's portfolio, having played a central role in the company's history since its development phase. Skyborn acted as construction manager for the project and has remained closely involved throughout its lifecycle. The full acquisition marks a natural evolution of Skyborn's long-term strategy to develop, build, own and operate offshore wind assets in core markets. By becoming the sole owner, Skyborn gains full control over the optimisation and long-term management of the asset at a time when Nordergründe is entering a new phase requiring streamlined decision-making and targeted investments to maximise performance. This includes the progressive internalisation of key operational capabilities, further strengthening Skyborn's ability to manage the asset with greater flexibility, efficiency, and long-term value creation in line with its integrated infrastructure platform strategy. Nordergründe represents an operational turnaround and a key milestone in Skyborn's evolution as an end-to-end offshore wind platform, building on the financial turnaround of Yunlin in Taiwan and the development turnaround of Gennaker in Germany. Earlier this month, Skyborn signed a long-term integrated service contract with Wind Multiplikator for the Nordergründe offshore wind farm, supporting the long-term operation and maintenance of the project. This setup consolidates operations under a unified framework, enhancing efficiency and ensuring sustained asset performance over time. According to Patrick Lammers, Chief Executive Officer of Skyborn Renewables: "This transaction is fully aligned with our strategy to be a leading offshore wind infrastructure platform - developing, building, owning and operating assets over the long term. Taking full ownership of Nordergründe allows us to apply our integrated approach to optimise performance and create long-term value. Following the successful turnaround of Yunlin and the progress of Gennaker, Nordergründe marks our next step - demonstrating our ability not only to deliver projects, but to enhance and operate them sustainably over time."



Contact Person Bénédicte Bergeaud Senior Director of Global Corporate Affairs b.bergeaud@skybornrenewables.com AboutSkybornRenewables Skybornis an accomplished offshore windinfrastructureplatformwith more than 25 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, constructionmanagementand asset management.Skybornis a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of BlackRock.



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