IQM today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Quantum Computing 2026 Vendor Assessment.

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IQM named a major player in the IDC MarketScape

IQM believes this recognition comes as institutions worldwide move quantum computing out of shared cloud access and into infrastructure they own and operate themselves. IQM calls this Production Quantum: full-stack, open-architecture superconducting systems deployed on premises, inside customers' own data centers and HPC environments, where organizations own the hardware, build internal expertise, and run quantum processors alongside their existing classical infrastructure.

According to the IDC MarketScape, "For institutions building long-term quantum programs, this means the workflows and intellectual property developed on IQM hardware remain portable."

The report further advises: "Consider IQM if you require on-premises quantum infrastructure with full hardware ownership and a deployment model that supports incremental capability building from workforce training through 150-qubit and 300-qubit processors within the same vendor relationship."

IQM's Production Quantum model is designed to provide institutions with strategic independence and competitive advantage. It rests on three principles:

Ownership over access. IQM delivers complete quantum systems on premises, giving institutions direct control of their hardware rather than metered access to someone else's. The intellectual property and workflows a team develops stay with that team. This is quantum that you own, operate and build on.

Open over locked-in. IQM systems work with standard frameworks including Qiskit and Cirq through the Qrisp SDK, and the QDMI interoperability layer is open source. Customers build on open foundations rather than a single proprietary path.

Integrated over fragmented. IQM designs the chip, builds the hardware, writes the software, and delivers the system, with chip fabrication in house in Espoo. One company is accountable from qubit to data center, which gives institutional buyers supply chain visibility and control over their upgrade path.

"We have always believed that the future of quantum computing is something institutions own, operate and build on, not something they rent," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder, IQM Quantum Computers. "We are proud to be recognized in this assessment, and we see it as a signal that the market is moving toward the model we have been building from the start: real systems, delivered and running inside the customer's own environment. We are still early, but we are glad to be building it in the open, alongside the institutions putting quantum to work."

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum computers and cloud platform access to research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, national laboratories and enterprises worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018, headquartered in Finland with major operations in Munich, it has over 400 employees. IQM operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM filed an F-4 registration statement with the SEC, which has since been declared effective, with the intention to become the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Global Exchange in the U.S by merging with Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RAAQ).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

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