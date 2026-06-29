EPAM Systems, Inc.: UK&I Clients Rank EPAM #1 for General Satisfaction in Whitelane Research Report

UK&I Clients Rank EPAM #1 for General Satisfaction in Whitelane Research Report

PR Newswire

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 29, 2026

Backed by strong client evaluations, EPAM's #1 rankings in general satisfaction, application services and service delivery quality reflect its role in helping UK&I clients deliver modernization, execution and AI-enabled transformation at scale

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 29, 2026 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has been named a top IT services provider in the UK and Ireland (UK&I), achieving high customer satisfaction rankings across various evaluation criteria by Whitelane Research, an independent research organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe.

Drawing on direct client feedback from nearly 400 senior IT decision makers at the region's largest IT-spending organizations, the 2026 IT Sourcing Study assessed more than 1,000 sourcing relationships across 37 service providers, making it one of the most representative voice-of-the-customer reports on the regional IT services market.

EPAM emerged as a standout performer in the report, increasing its overall client satisfaction score to 85%. The study also found that EPAM had the strongest client-reported track record among UK&I IT service providers for successfully using AI technology and tools to improve services, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for practical, AI-enabled service transformation.

"Client expectations in the UK&I region are evolving rapidly, with organisations looking for partners who can help them translate AI, engineering and modernisation investments into tangible business results," said Mike Salussolia, VP, Head of Business UK and Ireland, EPAM. "We're pleased that this recognition reflects the practical and customer-focused approach we take to helping our clients turn their AI transformation ambitions into tangible and scalable outcomes."

In this evaluation, EPAM earned top-tier client satisfaction and the #1 ranking position in:

AI-Enabled Service Enhancement

General Satisfaction

Application Services

Service Delivery Quality

Beyond individual service provider rankings, the study points to a broader shift in how UK&I organizations are approaching technology investments and external partnerships. Enterprises planning to expand their use of external IT partners are prioritizing access to emerging technologies, scalability and improved service quality, with AI capabilities now the most sought-after skill they expect from IT services partners. The report also indicates that AI priorities are becoming more practical and outcome-led, with organizations now targeting measurable gains in employee productivity, business process automation, customer experience and IT operations.

"EPAM's consistent climb in our satisfaction rankings over the past three years reflects a direct alignment with the UK&I market's demand for technical depth, delivery stability and a partnership-led engagement model," said Alex van den Bergh, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "By leading in AI implementation, client satisfaction and delivery excellence, EPAM is demonstrating the operational assurance and commercial value that organizations increasingly require as they prioritize transformation quality over traditional staff augmentation."

Recent customer-led recognitions by Whitelane Research have highlighted EPAM's performance as a highly competitive IT partner to organizations across European markets, with leading positions in reports covering the Nordics, Belgium and Luxembourg and the Netherlands. At a broader regional level, EPAM has also been recognized as a leading IT services provider in Whitelane's 2025/2026 Europe-wide research, demonstrating the consistency of its client satisfaction and delivery performance across the continent.

To see the full survey results, visit:whitelane.com/uki-2026/.

Find out how EPAM delivers scalable solutions for complex enterprise challenges at www.epam.com/services.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM (NYSE: EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

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